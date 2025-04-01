PHOTOS: New York City turns out for Transgender Day of Visibility

Community members marched through Manhattan on Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, in a show of force against the backdrop of widespread transphobia in the United States.

Stepping off from Union Square and continuing through Washington Square Park, marchers brought attention to the Trump administration’s executive order against gender-affirming care and condemned the New York City-based providers who paused gender-affirming care in the wake of that executive order, which has since become caught in legal limbo — with multiple federal judges ruling against the order. After the executive order targeted youth — as well as some adults — the demonstration on Transgender Day of Visibility spotlighted the ongoing fight to stand up for the rights of transgender youth.

See photos from the demonstration below: