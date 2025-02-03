AG James warns providers after reports of two NYC hospitals halting youth gender-affirming care

State Attorney General Letitia James is reminding providers of their obligation to provide gender-affirming care in New York State.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James and other political leaders are demanding action after at least two New York City-based providers of gender-affirming care halted appointments for young patients in light of the Trump administration’s executive order vowing to pull federal funding for institutions offering such care, according to media reports and elected officials.

The chaotic situation has continued to unfold nearly a week after the Trump administration issued the executive order, which called to bar federal funds for those providing gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of 19 and directed the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary to “take all appropriate actions to end” gender-affirming care, “including regulatory and sub-regulatory actions.”

Following the executive order, families told the New York Times that NYU Langone Health started canceling appointments for children who were scheduled to receive gender-affirming care. At the same time, City Councilmember and LGBTQIA+ Caucus Chair Tiffany Cabán said in a written statement that the Mount Sinai Hospital System also started canceling appointments for youth gender-affirming care.

In response, New York Attorney General Letitia James on Feb. 3 sent a letter to providers across New York State reminding them of their obligation under New York State law to provide services without discriminating on the basis of sex or gender identity. She further pointed to a ruling by Judge John J. McConnell of the US District Court for the District of Rhode Island approving a temporary restraining order to block the administration’s effort to freeze federal funding.

James’ office said the court ruling also prohibits implementation of a widely-circulated memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget calling on each federal agency to “review all agency programs, contracts, and grants, and terminate any that promote or inculcate gender ideology.”

The Department of Justice, James’ office said, informed federal agencies, contractors, and grantees that they “cannot pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate any awards or obligations on the basis of the OMB memo, or on the basis of the President’s recently issued executive orders,” including DEI programs and gender-affirming care for youth.

“Electing to refuse services to a class of individuals based on their protected status, such as withholding the availability of services from transgender individuals based on their gender identity or their diagnosis of gender dysphoria, while offering such services to cisgender individuals, is discrimination under New York law,” the letter noted.

Mount Sinai, which has an award-winning Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery, declined to comment when asked about the order on Jan. 29. Mount Sinai did not respond to a request for comment on Feb. 3. NYU Langone declined to comment on Feb. 3.

A spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals (H+H), which provides comprehensive gender-affirming care and boasts seven “Pride Health Centers” around the city, confirmed to Gay City News on Feb. 3 that H+H is continuing to provide gender-affirming care.

The reports about the cancellation of appointments prompted outrage from community leaders and elected officials across the city.

“NYU Langone and Mount Sinai canceling access for gender-affirming care for young people is a cowardly step institutions are taking in the face of a vindictive child-like president,” Melissa Sklarz, an out trans district leader and the first out trans person to win public office in New York State, told Gay City News on Feb. 3. “We have spent 20 years telling young people that there is a medical solution for gender dysphoria and now we are taking away that solution.”

Sklarz added: “Two weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to bully the powerless using the immense power of the presidency.”

Out gay State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal of Manhattan said he was “extremely disturbed” by NYU Langone.

“The decision by NYU Langone to halt gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth sends a dangerous and confusing message to these patients, their families, physicians, and the entire LGBTQ community across our state,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “While I understand NYU Langone is responding to the outrageous executive order from the Trump Administration, I would hope that in this time of uncertainty, all New York hospitals and healthcare providers will prioritize the health and well-being of the patients in their care and provide clear direction to patients and their families, especially vulnerable populations such as transgender youth.”

Cabán also denounced providers in New York for wavering on the delivery of gender-affirming care.

“New York hospitals, including NYU Langone and Mount Sinai, buckling to Trump Administration intimidation and canceling gender affirming care appointments is disturbing and unacceptable,” Cabán said. “The transgender community has a right to healthcare. The Trump administration’s attempt to stand between patients and their doctors is dangerous, cruel, and a slippery slope.”

Out Queens Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas echoed the criticism voiced by other lawmakers.

“This is deeply disappointing and frustrating,” González-Rojas said. “Gender-affirming care is essential health care. NYU Langone should reverse its decision and provide care to trans patients immediately.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, who represents parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, said, “NYU Langone’s decision to cancel gender-affirming care for patients under 19 years of age sets a dangerous precedent of capitulation before due process As our state attorney general and others work to undo President Trump’s hateful and discriminatory executive order, I sincerely hope NYU will reverse course, resume care to patients, and do their part to keep New York a safe haven for transgender youth and their families.”