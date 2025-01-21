New Yorkers denounce Trump in counter-inauguration events across the city

Standing up for trans youth during the Jan. 18 People’s March in New York City.

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The second inauguration of President Donald Trump did not draw the same large protest crowds as the first one, but LGBTQ community members and others nonetheless made their voices heard at protests and events across New York City as Trump was sworn in for a second term.

During the weekend leading up to the inauguration, thousands of New Yorkers gathered for a “People’s March” — complete with signs denouncing the new administration’s policies on climate, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, and more. Similar marches were held in several other cities, including Washington DC, Chicago, and Seattle.

The New York City march on Jan. 18 kicked off with a rally at Foley Square before heading up Sixth Ave. to Washington Square Park.

One individual who donned an outfit with the words “Protect Trans Kids” emblazoned on the front held a sign featuring the colors of the Trans Flag in the background.

“I wasn’t old enough to vote in the election, but because of yours, I’m going to lose my basic human rights,” the sign stated.

The event drew families as well as organizations such as Gays Against Guns and Caribbean Equality Project, which had signs with messages such as “Protect Black and Brown LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers.”

Among other events, LGBTQ activists and others gathered at Washington Square Park on Jan. 20 to make their voices heard and denounce the new president.

Equality New York, a statewide advocacy organization working to protect LGBTQI+ New Yorkers and their families, held a “Counter Inauguration” event at Rise Bar at 859 Ninth Ave. The event, which was described as an opportunity to get involved in statewide protections for LGBTQ people and hear about policy priorities for 2025, emphasized the importance of sharing community at a time when queer rights are in peril.

The event also offered some closure for members of Equality New York who were active in campaigning for former Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 campaign for president.

“Since she didn’t win, we thought about how we could bring people together in one place to be in a community and not feel alone,” Equality New York executive director Amanda Babine told Gay City News. “Mental health is one of the big things we focus on at Equality New York, and after all the statements that were made and then also a lot of the things being put in place quickly, we wanted a place for people to come to be together.”

Between performances, speeches, and a broader slate of entertainment, Equality New York also took the opportunity to look forward to the future. Members highlighted key policy goals and emphasized the power of state policy as a way to protect New Yorkers in the face of a hostile federal government.

The organization is focusing its efforts in three key areas: Building partnership with state agencies to implement guidance serving LGBTQ New Yorkers; tracking how the Trump administration is implementing LGBTQ data, security, and censorship; and protecting LGBTQ arts and culture in the state.

Equality New York’s LGBTQ policy priorities at the state level include championing legislation such as the Gender Identity Respect Dignity and Safety Act (GIRDS), which would install protections for the placement and treatment of incarcerated transgender individuals; the Death Certificate Gender Identity Recognition Act, which would update state records to make sure TGNCNB individuals are accurately reflected on their birth certificates; and Immunity from Prosecution for Sex Workers and Survivors of Trafficking, which would shield individuals from sex work-related prosecution if victims or witnesses report a crime.