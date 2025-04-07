Florida says “Don’t Say Gay,” but God says otherwise.

One block after another, after another, after another.

Rainy weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of marchers who stretched back dozens of blocks along Fifth Avenue on April 5 as part of a national day of demonstrations — known as “Hands Off” protests — targeting the Trump’s administration’s actions during the president’s first two months in office.

In large cities and small towns across the nation, Americans showed up in force with signs denouncing the Trump administration across a range of issues, from its dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies to the barrage of attacks on transgender individuals. Many demonstrators also held signs showing disdain for Elon Musk’s role in President Donald Trump’s second term. One of the most prominent themes of the day was democracy, with signs underscoring the need to strengthen it.

One massive march in New York City stepped off at Bryant Park and continued to Madison Square Park.

Below, see some photos from New York City’s march: