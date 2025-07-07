Man allegedly brandishes knife, defaces Pride sign in Greenwich Village: NYPD

Outside of The Monster in Greenwich Village.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly brandished a knife and defaced Pride signs outside of the Monster Bar in Greenwich Village on June 16, according to the NYPD.

It was just after 5 a.m. on a Monday morning when the man allegedly brandished a knife in front of a 36-year-old employee at the Monster and damaged the Pride signs at the bar, according to police. The Monster is located at 80 Grove Street in Manhattan.

There were no injuries during the incident and the suspect proceeded to flee down West Fourth Street. The NYPD did not immediately respond to Gay City News when asked whether any arrests have been made.

A video published by ABC7 shows the individual throwing a sign saying “PRIDE” into a crosswalk before turning around and walking away.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.