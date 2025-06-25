Hoylman-Sigal leads strong night for LGBTQ candidates in New York City

The evening’s headlines on June 24 were dominated by the mayoral race, but LGBTQ candidates were also on the move on a sweltering hot election night in New York City, where out gay State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal emerged victorious in his second bid for Manhattan borough president and many LGBTQ incumbents seeking re-election to the City Council appeared to win their primary races.

Hoylman-Sigal received more than 120,000 votes, good enough for a 10-point advantage over Manhattan Councilmember Keith Powers, according to unofficial election results on June 25. The victory sends Hoylman-Sigal to the general election and puts him on the fast track to becoming the first out gay borough president in New York City. Hoylman-Sigal’s victory comes four years after he was defeated by Mark Levine in the 2021 Democratic primary for the same seat. The GOP candidate, Seson Adams, ran uncontested in the Republican primary. Powers conceded the morning after the election, saying, “I wish him nothing but success as our next Manhattan borough president.”

“We worked so hard,” Hoylman-Sigal said, according to AM New York. “My campaign team was on message the entire race, and I’m just so proud of the effort of our volunteers.”

Meanwhile, all six out incumbent in the City Council — five Democrats and one Republican — won their primary races, all but solidifying their re-election to the Council.

Notably, the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus appeared poised to grow by one member. Former Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City president Justin Sanchez, running for the open seat in the Bronx’s 17th District, won handily against three other competitors. He earned 40% of the vote — 15 points better than second-place finisher Antirson Ortiz.

In Brooklyn, out city lawmaker Crystal Hudson received 85% of the vote in District 36 despite having three challengers — none of whom pulled in more than 4.57%. In the neighboring District 36, out gay Brooklyn Councilmember Chi Ossé grabbed 78% of the vote, easily beating his challenger Reginald Swiney, who had about 21% of the vote.

“We did it again! Thank you to my amazing campaign team, government team, volunteers, donors, and most importantly my constituent neighbors for entrusting in me the privilege lead,” Ossé wrote on X. “I can’t believe this is my last City Council election — I’m having a bittersweet moment! Four years ago when I won my first race, at 23 years old, I never could’ve of dreamed of all that we have accomplished for the people of Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights, and NYC as a whole. I love my job, my community, and the power of the people. Onward!”

In Manhattan’s District 3, out Councilmember Erik Bottcher also had no difficulty beating the competition. Bottcher received 74% and his only challenger, Jacqueline Lara, had just 25%.

“I’m deeply honored to have been elected to a final four-year term as your councilmember,” Bottcher said on X. “Representing you has been the honor and privilege of my lifetime. I’m more energized than ever to build a city where people of all incomes can thrive and live out their dreams. I know that future is possible — and with the right policies and the courage to carry them out, we will make it a reality. Let’s get to work.”

Edafe Okporo, an out gay immigrant who fled his home country of Nigeria, received only 25% of the vote in his unsuccessful attempt to challenge Shaun Abreu in District 7.

Queens Councilmembers Lynn Schulman and Tiffany Cabán and GOP Staten Island Councilmember Carr did not have challengers.