Film screening spotlights forthcoming documentary ‘Miss Simone & The Queens of Stonewall’

Miss Simone is the focus of the forthcoming documentary “Miss Simone & The Queens of Stonewall.”

A recent screening at the Stonewall Inn spotlighted a forthcoming documentary about the drag artist Miss Simone and others in the community near Stonewall and the West Village.

“Miss Simone & The Queens of Stonewall” shows Simone staging outdoor drag performances at the Stonewall National Monument and leads Sunday Tea Dances.

“Survivors of the AIDS epidemic and enduring transphobia, they navigate life as women, performers, drag queens, and dancers, embracing self-expression amidst societal challenges,” the film’s website states. “Simone and her cohort embody a microcosm of survival, creativity, and the pursuit of beauty amid ongoing struggles. Their story, both remarkable and humbling, reflects a universal desire to live authentically despite adversity.

According to the film’s website, the documentary is in the post-production phase.

See some photos of the June 22 event below: