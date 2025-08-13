Oberon, a new queer cocktail bar, opens in Williamsburg 

Upon entering Oberon, patrons are greeted by a collection of mirrors and a sign introducing the space.

Oberon, a queer cocktail bar in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, opened its doors last month, offering Brooklynites — and all New Yorkers — a new neighborhood space for the LGBTQ community.

Located at 196 North 10th St. between the Bedford Ave. L train stop and McCarren Park, Oberon features spacious retro seating and tables, mirrors, industrial windows, and walls adorned with vibrant art by Gerrard Deecey — including one piece depicting the Stonewall Uprising and other ones paying tribute to historic LGBTQ icons like the late trans activist Marsha P. Johnson and the late Brooklyn-born gay DJ Larry Levan.

The bar is named after the king of the fairies in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and its website describes the space as a “haven where heritage meets hedonism.”

The bar’s journey began a couple of years ago when the owner, Stefan Walsh, first started thinking about opening a queer space. About a year ago, he started building out the interior of the bar, culminating in its official opening on July 11.

“I just wanted to bring different life into the community and have somewhere that was cocktail-focused, something with nice furniture and commissioned art, and just give back to the community in a different way than before,” Walsh said in an interview with Gay City News at the bar on Aug. 13. “So the whole vision was to build out a space that was very queer-friendly for everybody — not just gay men — and then take it forward from there.”

Since opening, Oberon has started rolling out themed nights, including drag on Wednesdays and nights dedicated to queer women.

“We’re trying to facilitate every branch of the community,” Walsh said, emphasizing the importance of inclusion.

Oberon, of course, serves alcohol like any other bar, but to label it merely as a bar may be selling it short in light of the ambitious plans Walsh has for the near future. The bar already serves food and Walsh is working with queer-owned 2 Queens Coffee, a small batch craft coffee roaster in upstate’s Sullivan County, to help transform the space into a coffee shop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The coffee component is expected to be introduced in September, Walsh said.

“I just wanted to use the space for as many things as I could for the queer community,” Walsh said.

Walsh characterized the bar’s first month as a successful one, with repeat customers and many people booking private events such as birthday parties.

“It’s been going well,” he said. ”It’s been busy. I’m very happy with it.”

For now, the bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, though the bar eventually plans to close at 4 a.m. Oberon has DJs Thursday through Sunday nights and offers happy hour specials all day on Monday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Happy hour deals, according to Oberon’s website, include Sunday pilsners for $6, blood orange margaritas for $9, classic well drinks for $6, and Tecate beers for $4. Happy hour patrons can also purchase an Aperol Spritz for $9.

See a video below: