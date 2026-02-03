Williamsburg gay bar Macri Park closes abruptly, sparking questions and concerns for staff

On Jan. 13, Williamsburg gay bar Macri Park announced on Instagram that it was closing its doors.

The closure came suddenly and without warning, leaving staff in a lurch and locals confused — on the day of the announcement, the bar’s website still featured a schedule of events occurring throughout the month.

“It took everyone as a surprise. It hurt a lot of people,” drag performer Mambiche said in an interview with Gay City News.

The last official gig of Macri Park was the bi-monthly event Mambi Mondays, a karaoke and games night hosted by Mambiche.

“Tuesday, the next day, was when we got the message that [Macri Park] was closing,” Mambiche said. “I don’t know the details or anything, but I can only assume that it just wasn’t enough to keep the doors open.”

Macri Park staff and performers have still not been provided with any reason for the closure nor a plan for reopening.

On Feb. 1, local queer creatives and community members held a “Moment for Macri” benefit for former Macri Park staff and artists. The evening at Happyfun Hideaway featured karaoke, raffles, tattoos, and live performances, with proceeds going towards those most affected by the closing of “Brooklyn’s living room.”

“I’m hoping that we could make enough with our raffles and the performances and the tips to […] at least give the staff something to survive a little,” Mambiche said. “You know, pay rent […] just give them that financial help that they need since it was last minute.”

Located just outside the Metropolitan Avenue/Lorimer Street Subway station, Macri Park became a gay bar in 2015, when ownership of the local dive bar (which featured LGBTQ+ events at the time) changed to Steven McEnrue.

McEnrue, who also owns Metropolitan, was unable to be reached for comment.

Public records indicate the bar might have closed following a Dec. 15, 2025 filing with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH). According to NYCOpenData, an online complaint was filed with DOHMH citing mold at the commercial property — 462 Union Avenue. The owner or manager of the property was notified of the issue, and the complaint was closed on the same day.

Despite this data, there is no further information available about the condition of the commercial property, and no firsthand accounts from former staff citing a mold issue.

Since Jan. 14, the “Support Macri Park Staff After Sudden Closure” GoFundMe has raised over $7,600 of its projected $10,000 goal.

“It was like one of those bars that it’s like oh, this is gonna be around forever,” Mambiche said. “And then you get that, like, slap of realization — like, damn, this could happen to anyone.”