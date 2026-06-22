Pride weekend in NYC: Drag March on Friday; Dyke March on Saturday

Before the main event on Pride Sunday, two key events will help kick off Pride weekend in New York City: The annual New York City Drag March, which takes place on Friday, and the New York City Dyke March, which will follow on Saturday.

NYC Drag March

Held since 1994, the NYC Drag March attracts big crowds of drag artists who traditionally gather at Tompkins Square Park before marching. This year, marchers will gather at Tompkins Square Park at around 7 p.m. on June 26, followed by an 8 p.m. march to the Stonewall Inn. Wheelchairs and ASL interpretation will be available, according to the NYC (dis)Order of Sisters.

A graphic posted on Instagram by NYC (dis)Order of Sisters to promote the Drag March features a flag stating “DRAG IS NOT A CRIME,” reflecting the attacks on drag in recent years and the adversity faced by drag artists. Some conservative states, including in Montana and Tennessee, currently have state laws restricting drag performances, though the law in Montana has been caught up in legal battles. Other states, including Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and North Dakota, have laws targeting “adult” performances that could be used to target drag, according to the Movement Advancement Project, which tracks anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide.

NYC Dyke March

The 34th annual NYC Dyke March will take over Fifth Avenue on June 27 at 5 p.m. The theme of this year’s march is “Hot Dykes Melt Ice!” The theme criticizes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has faced heavy criticism throughout the Trump administration’s second term for its aggressive treatment of immigrants as well as others, including individuals like Renée Good, an out 37-year-old mother who was shot and killed by ICE in front of her wife.

The NYC Dyke March welcomes anyone who identifies as a dyke. ASL interpreters, wheelchairs, sighted guides, and transportation funds are available for disabled and ill individuals, according to the NYC Dyke March.

The NYC Dyke March will step off from Bryant Park at 5 p.m., proceed down Fifth Avenue, and conclude at Washington Square Park.