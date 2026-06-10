Brooklyn Pride’s festival and twilight march scheduled for June 13

The Prospect Park Women’s Softball League marches along Fifth Avenue at Brooklyn Pride in 2024.

Brooklyn Pride will return for the 30th year on June 13, bringing thousands of people to Fifth Avenue for a day-long festival and the city’s only twilight Pride March.

Brooklyn Pride is traditionally held on the second weekend of June — one week after Queens Pride and one week before Bronx Pride, which is scheduled for June 20. Brooklyn Pride is known for its community atmosphere along Fifth Avenue, where marchers often greet spectators and businesses are packed to the brim with people.

During the day, tents line the street with vendors, giving locals a chance to browse food options, health resources, merchandise, and more.

This year’s edition of Brooklyn Pride is reminiscent of past years, with several related events taking place before and after the twilight march.

Brooklyn Pride will join the Mets’ minor league affiliate in Brooklyn, the Cyclones, at the team’s Pride Night game slated for June 12, which is one day before Brooklyn Pride’s festival and march.

On June 13, the day begins with Brooklyn Pride’s LGBTQIA+ 5K Run/Walk from 10 a.m. to noon. The multicultural festival will begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the afternoon.

The annual Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade will begin at precisely 7:30 p.m., according to Mickey Heller, the co-chair of Brooklyn Pride.

Click here to read Gay City News’ in-depth story on the 30th anniversary of Brooklyn Pride this year.