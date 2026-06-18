‘Camping’: Love and repression in an intimate tent setting

Perfectly timed for Pride, Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Victoria Lynne Barclay’s world premiere of “Camping” is running Off-Off Broadway at HERE Arts Center from June 13 through July 11.

Co-stars Alice Kremelberg and Colby Minifie star as Brit and Ari, two working-class best friends whose time together is loving and trusting, but set in repression of desire. It’s a story of women in love living straight and lonely lives, with the limitations of patriarchal society in full view. The tent setting is profoundly intimate, if not necessarily physical.

Kremelberg and Minifie are former classmates from The Professional Performing Arts High School here in New York City, and their history likely contributes to their comfort level and queer chemistry. Kremelberg and Minifie’s warm relationship with director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Scottish playwright Victoria Lynne Barclay shine through, as well.

Barclay has written far more than a lesbian version of Brokeback Mountain. The boys, while in love, had more sex than conversation.

“Camping” will feature several post-show conversations throughout the rest of Pride Month, and the first such event already took place on June 14.

On June 21, there will be a conversation with Barclay, psychotherapist and pleasure activist Kimmy Wu, and intimacy coordinator Safwa Ozair. On June 23, “Camping” will welcome special guest Dubbs Weinblatt, who leads the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out.” June 27 will bring award-winning author, educator, and speaker Maybe Burke, who founded the Trans Literary Project. The last event will be on June 30 with founding artistic director Adrienne Campbell-Holt with Kremelberg and Minifie.

For tickets and other information, visit coltcoeur.org/camping.

“Camping” | HERE Arts Center | Dorothy B. Williams Theatre, 145 6th Avenue | Through July 11 | General admission starts at $31.50; 10 access tickets are available for $10.50 for those in need of financial assistance