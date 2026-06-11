Pride

New York’s LGBTQ community joins Mayor Mamdani’s Pride celebration

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks during his Pride event on June 9.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks during his Pride event on June 9.
Donna Aceto

Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a packed Pride celebration at the New York County Surrogate’s Court at 31 Chambers St. on June 9, drawing many of New York City’s LGBTQ leaders, activists, and community members.

Led in part by Peppermint, who hosted the evening’s festivities, the event featured remarks by the mayor as well as Taylor Brown, who serves as the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

Brown voiced strong criticism of the Trump administration, pointing to the president’s “horrendous and very ill thought-out agenda,” and she said we are living in “a moment in which the federal regime and its agents have weaponized law and the power of the federal government to terrorize our community and adjacent communities.”

“We must hold the line,” she said. “We must not give into fear. That is what they want.”

Taylor Brown, the director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, addresses the crowd at the mayor's Pride event.
Taylor Brown, the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, addresses the crowd at the mayor’s Pride event.Donna Aceto

Brown’s remarks paved the way for Mayor Mamdani, who was introduced by Peppermint.

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“As we celebrate Pride, we also celebrate all those who came before us — the power they built, the sacrifices they made, the first steps they took when a day like today never seemed possible,” Mamdani said. “The same relentless solidarity is what guided LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers as they refused to let their friends dying of AIDS go ignored.”

Mamdani also declared, “Gone are the days when the city turns its back on queer New Yorkers.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani.Donna Aceto

Mamdani insisted that his office will not back down in the face of threats from the federal government.

“The threats will continue and so will our relentless protection of trans people across this city,” he added, pointing to his administration’s commitment to invest $15 million in gender-affirming care over the next two years and his willingness to “use every tool at our disposal to ensure that trans and gender non-conforming New Yorkers can live with dignity, safety, and freedom they deserve.”

The event came just days after the Mamdani administration said during a City Council hearing that it would be launching new gender-affirming care services at a clinic in the Corona section of Queens. The services at that clinic will be limited to adults, with the administration citing the “balance that we have to strike” in “making sure that we don’t expose ourselves to clawbacks from the federal government.”

See some photos from the mayor’s Pride event below:

"Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez (left) and Qween Jean with her Tony award.
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramirez (left) and Qween Jean with her Tony award.Donna Aceto
A group selfie at the mayor's Pride event.
A group picture at the mayor’s Pride event.Donna Aceto
Grace Detrevarah, Dominique Jackson, and Kim Benjamin Watson
Grace Detrevarah, Dominique Jackson, and Kim Benjamin Watson.Donna Aceto
Standing together.
Standing together.Donna Aceto
Beverly Tillery and Roz Lee.
Beverly Tillery and Roz Lee.Donna Aceto
Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning for New York City Leila Bozorg.
Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning for New York City Leila Bozorg.Donna Aceto
Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus.
Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus.Donna Aceto
Alaina Daniels and Jessica Greer Morris.
Alaina Daniels and Jessica Greer Morris.Donna Aceto
Melissa Sklarz and Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker.
Melissa Sklarz and Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker.Donna Aceto

About the Author

Matt Tracy

Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.

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