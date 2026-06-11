New York’s LGBTQ community joins Mayor Mamdani’s Pride celebration

Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a packed Pride celebration at the New York County Surrogate’s Court at 31 Chambers St. on June 9, drawing many of New York City’s LGBTQ leaders, activists, and community members.

Led in part by Peppermint, who hosted the evening’s festivities, the event featured remarks by the mayor as well as Taylor Brown, who serves as the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

Brown voiced strong criticism of the Trump administration, pointing to the president’s “horrendous and very ill thought-out agenda,” and she said we are living in “a moment in which the federal regime and its agents have weaponized law and the power of the federal government to terrorize our community and adjacent communities.”

“We must hold the line,” she said. “We must not give into fear. That is what they want.”

Brown’s remarks paved the way for Mayor Mamdani, who was introduced by Peppermint.

“As we celebrate Pride, we also celebrate all those who came before us — the power they built, the sacrifices they made, the first steps they took when a day like today never seemed possible,” Mamdani said. “The same relentless solidarity is what guided LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers as they refused to let their friends dying of AIDS go ignored.”

Mamdani also declared, “Gone are the days when the city turns its back on queer New Yorkers.”

Mamdani insisted that his office will not back down in the face of threats from the federal government.

“The threats will continue and so will our relentless protection of trans people across this city,” he added, pointing to his administration’s commitment to invest $15 million in gender-affirming care over the next two years and his willingness to “use every tool at our disposal to ensure that trans and gender non-conforming New Yorkers can live with dignity, safety, and freedom they deserve.”

The event came just days after the Mamdani administration said during a City Council hearing that it would be launching new gender-affirming care services at a clinic in the Corona section of Queens. The services at that clinic will be limited to adults, with the administration citing the “balance that we have to strike” in “making sure that we don’t expose ourselves to clawbacks from the federal government.”

See some photos from the mayor’s Pride event below: