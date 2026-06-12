PHOTOS: NYC AIDS Memorial vigil marks 45 years since CDC’s first report on epidemic

Community members carry a banner calling to mourn the dead and fight for the living.

Activists, including members of ACT UP and other groups, held a vigil and die-in at the NYC AIDS Memorial on June 5 in observance of Long-Term HIV/AIDS Survivors Awareness Day and the 45th anniversary of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s first report on the epidemic.

The event was also part of a grassroots campaign known as Seven Days in June (June 1-7), which protests healthcare funding cuts. The June 5 event at the NYC AIDS Memorial featured Dr. Demetre Daskalakis of Callen-Lorde, Dr. Oni Blackstock, NYC AIDS Memorial board member Eric Sawyer, and actor/activist Javier Muñoz, among others.

See some photos below.