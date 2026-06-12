Remembrance

PHOTOS: NYC AIDS Memorial vigil marks 45 years since CDC’s first report on epidemic

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Community members carry a banner calling to mourn the dead and fight for the living.
Community members carry a banner calling to mourn the dead and fight for the living.
Donna Aceto

Activists, including members of ACT UP and other groups, held a vigil and die-in at the NYC AIDS Memorial on June 5 in observance of Long-Term HIV/AIDS Survivors Awareness Day and the 45th anniversary of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s first report on the epidemic.

The event was also part of a grassroots campaign known as Seven Days in June (June 1-7), which protests healthcare funding cuts. The June 5 event at the NYC AIDS Memorial featured Dr. Demetre Daskalakis of Callen-Lorde, Dr. Oni Blackstock, NYC AIDS Memorial board member Eric Sawyer, and actor/activist Javier Muñoz, among others.

See some photos below.

Community members participate in a die-in.
Community members participate in a die-in.Donna Aceto
The emotional candlelight vigil.
The emotional candlelight vigil.Donna Aceto
Dr. Oni Blackstock.
Dr. Oni Blackstock.Donna Aceto
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.Donna Aceto
Peppermint.
Peppermint.Donna Aceto
Jeremiah Johnson.
Jeremiah Johnson.Donna Aceto
Former State Senator Tom Duane and congressional candidate Nina Schwalbe.
Former State Senator Tom Duane and congressional candidate Nina Schwalbe.Donna Aceto
Demetre Daskalakis, Eric Sawyer, Peppermint, and Javier Muñoz.
Demetre Daskalakis, Eric Sawyer, Peppermint, and Javier Muñoz.Donna Aceto
Vinay Saldanha, representing UNAIDS.
Vinay Saldanha, representing UNAIDS.Donna Aceto
One of the organizers, Mark Hanay, participates in a “ACT UP, FIGHT BACK, FIGHT AIDS!" chant.
One of the organizers, Mark Hanay, participates in a “ACT UP, FIGHT BACK, FIGHT AIDS!” chant.Donna Aceto
Longtime survivor Lee Raines.
Longtime survivor Lee Raines.Donna Aceto
Jason Rosenberg, Sarah Dick (of Glasgow), and Robert Monteleone.
Jason Rosenberg, Sarah Dick (of Glasgow), and Robert Monteleone.Donna Aceto

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