Remembrance

Gays Against Guns marks one decade since Pulse

By Posted on
P101_2280
The Resistance Revival Chorus performs during Gays Against Guns’ event marking 10 years since Pulse.
Donna Aceto

Gays Against Guns, which holds an annual event to remember the 49 people who were killed in 2016 at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, gathered at the LGBT Center on June 12 to mark 10 years since that tragedy.

Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings — individuals who represent those who were killed by gun violence — were on hand at the event, along with local elected officials, advocates, local community members, celebrities, and family members of those who died at Pulse.

There was also a performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.

A separate 10-year Pulse remembrance was held in Provincetown, Massachusetts. It was organized by Michelle Axelson and Gays Against Guns NYC.

See some photos of both events below, starting with the one in New York.

The LGBT Center in NYC

Organizers Ti Cersley and Joshua Tjaden.
Organizers Ti Cersley and Joshua Tjaden.Donna Aceto
Actor Wilson Cruz’s cousin was killed protecting her son at Pulse.
Actor Wilson Cruz’s cousin was killed protecting her son at Pulse.Donna Aceto
Preparing for the Human Beings.
Preparing for the Human Beings.Donna Aceto
Taylor Brown, the director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.
Taylor Brown, the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.Donna Aceto
A message from Attorney General Letitia James.
A message from Attorney General Letitia James.Donna Aceto
Founders John Grauweiler and “Mother GAG” Kevin Hertzog.
Founders John Grauweiler and “Mother GAG” Kevin Hertzog.Donna Aceto
Kiki Ball-Change.
Kiki Ball-Change.Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns' Human Beings.
Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings.Donna Aceto
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns' Erene Mastrangeli performs an original anti-gun song.
Gays Against Guns’ Erene Mastrangeli performs an original anti-gun song.Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns president Jay W. Walker.
Gays Against Guns president Jay W. Walker.Donna Aceto
An emotional evening.
An emotional evening.Donna Aceto

Provincetown, Massachusetts

A gathering in Provincetown to mark 10 years since Pulse.
A gathering in Provincetown to mark 10 years since Pulse.Susan Ryan
Michelle Axelson delvers remarks.
Michelle Axelson delvers remarks.Susan Ryan

About the Author

More in Remembrance

More from Around NYC