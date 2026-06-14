Gays Against Guns marks one decade since Pulse

The Resistance Revival Chorus performs during Gays Against Guns’ event marking 10 years since Pulse.

Gays Against Guns, which holds an annual event to remember the 49 people who were killed in 2016 at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, gathered at the LGBT Center on June 12 to mark 10 years since that tragedy.

Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings — individuals who represent those who were killed by gun violence — were on hand at the event, along with local elected officials, advocates, local community members, celebrities, and family members of those who died at Pulse.

There was also a performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.

A separate 10-year Pulse remembrance was held in Provincetown, Massachusetts. It was organized by Michelle Axelson and Gays Against Guns NYC.

See some photos of both events below, starting with the one in New York.

The LGBT Center in NYC

Provincetown, Massachusetts