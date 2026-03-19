Remembrance

Activists protest nuclear weapons in honor of Bayard Rustin’s birthday

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Walter Naegle, Bayard Rustin's surviving spouse, delivers remarks on what would have been his late partner's 114th birthday.
Walter Naegle, Bayard Rustin’s surviving spouse, delivers remarks on what would have been his late partner’s 114th birthday.
Donna Aceto

Loved ones and activists gathered at the former New York City home of the late out civil rights icon Bayard Rustin on March 17 to honor what would have been his 114th birthday and remind the public of his dedication to non-violence.

The gathering, which is now something of an annual tradition, simultaneously marks the birthday of a major civil rights leader and serves as a demonstration opposing nuclear weapons. This year’s event took place at the Bayard Rustin Residence at Penn South at 340 West 28th Street in Manhattan and featured Walter Naegle, Rustin’s surviving spouse, along with members of the New York Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Chelsea United, New York Peace Action, and former State Senator Tom Duane. Others on hand included Pace University’s Dr. Emily Welty, who was accompanied by social justice students.

A permanent plaque pays tribute to Rustin's legacy outside of his former home.
A permanent plaque pays tribute to Rustin’s legacy outside of his former home.Donna Aceto

Rustin’s name, often associated with the civil rights movement and his dedication to non-violence, has continued to resurface long after his death in 1987. He was the focus of the 2023 biopic “Rustin,” which starred Colman Domingo, and in 2020 he was posthumously pardoned for his 1953 sodomy-related conviction in California, where he was allegedly found having sex with two men inside a car. Former President Barack Obama awarded Rustin with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in the US.

Early last year, the Trump administration removed part of a web page about Rustin’s historic residence, where Naegle still resides. The page was restored after Gay City News brought it to the federal government’s attention.

In an interview with Gay City News at the time, Naegle said, “Freedom of information is one of the pillars of democracy. Censoring or erasing factual information, whether from history books, websites, or public memorials is antithetical to democracy and thus un-American.”

See some photos from the birthday gathering below:

Members of Rise and Resist participate in the demonstration on Bayard Rustin's birthday.
Members of Rise and Resist participate in the demonstration on Bayard Rustin’s birthday.Donna Aceto
Peace and Social Justice students from PACE University.
Peace and Social Justice students from PACE University.Donna Aceto
Walter Naegle with Kathleen Sullivan of NYCAN.
Walter Naegle with Kathleen Sullivan of NYCAN.Donna Aceto
Pace University's Dr. Emily Welty participate in the demonstration.
Pace University’s Dr. Emily Welty participate in the demonstration.Donna Aceto
Former State Senator Tom Duane.
Former State Senator Tom Duane.Donna Aceto
Walter Naegle holds a photo of his late partner, Bayard Rustin, near a banner for the New York Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.
Walter Naegle holds a photo of his late partner, Bayard Rustin, near a banner for the New York Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.Donna Aceto

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