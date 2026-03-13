New York City reports first case of mpox clade I

New York City on March 13 reported its first case of mpox clade I, which can lead to more severe outcomes than the more common clade II.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an advisory to medical providers announcing that the city has identified clade I mpox in an individual who recently traveled to Europe. The individual was symptomatic, received appropriate medical care, and is in isolation until symptoms subside.

The case marks the 12th such case of clade I in the US. There has been an outbreak of clade II in central and eastern Africa.

“There is no known local transmission of mpox clade I in New York City and the risk remains low for New Yorkers,” City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said in a written statement. “The NYC Health Department recommends that New Yorkers who are at risk for mpox receive and complete the two-dose vaccine series that works to prevent mpox.”

The more common clade II has been seen in the United States — primarily among men who have sex with men — since the 2022 mpox outbreak, which was a major issue in New York City, with 100 cases per day at one point. Since then, mpox cases have dipped significantly, but continue to circulate in New York City. Last year, the city saw a yearly-high 63 cases in October, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, but cases gradually decreased to 38 in November and 26 in December.

From Jan. 1 to March 7 of this year, the city recorded 45 cases of mpox, including 16 cases between Feb. 8 and March 7.

City health officials say individuals should discuss the mpox vaccine with their providers if they have sex with men and identify as male, trans, nonbinary, genderqueer or gender non-conforming, or if they are planning to visit a country where mpox clade I is spreading, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Those who consider themselves to be at risk for mpox through sex or other intimate contact are also encouraged to consider the vaccine.

Those who have been in close contact with someone who has mpox should get the vaccine as soon as possible — or within 14 days, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.