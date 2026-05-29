New Pride Agenda says state budget ‘misses the mark’ on funding for trans initiatives

The New Pride Agenda, a statewide LGBTQ organization in New York, expressed disappointment after the latest state budget failed to bring additional funding for gender-affirming care and some other areas of need for trans New Yorkers.

The state approved a $269 billion budget on May 27, concluding a months-long delay that also coincided with demonstrations during which activists called on the state to steer more resources to trans New Yorkers in the face of attacks from the federal government.

Overall, some areas of funding continued at last year’s pace, such as the so-called Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund, which received $4.75 million.

“The decision not to expand funding for the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund leaves critical gaps in our ability to support trans-led and trans-serving organizations providing healthcare, housing, workforce development, and other essential services,” Kei Williams, the executive director of New Pride Agenda, said in a written statement. “The Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund has proven to be a lifeline for trans communities across the state, and at a time of rising demand and increased migration from hostile states, these resources are needed now more than ever.”

Williams also described the lack of funding for gender-affirming care as “deeply concerning.”

“The federal government is conditioning funding and wielding subpoenas to terminate care for trans youth, and hospitals in New York are capitulating,” Williams said. “Our state must step up to ensure this life-saving, medically necessary care remains accessible to all who need it.”

At the same time, the organization praised the state for including $1.8 million for LGBTQ+ youth crisis services through the 988 Lifeline, which became an urgent priority after the Trump administration nixed an LGBTQ suicide hotline last year.

Other remaining priorities for advocates include legislation known as the Gender Affirming Care Protection Act, which would require Medicaid to cover gender-affirming care — no matter the status of federal funding — and bars discriminatory practices by healthcare entities and insurers. That bill is led by State Senator Gustavo Rivera and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, but it has yet to get a vote in either chamber of the State Legislature.

“While this budget misses the mark, we can still make significant progress through legislative action,” Williams said. “We urge lawmakers to act swiftly to pass standalone legislation establishing a 24/7 LGBTQ+ crisis hotline and guaranteeing Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care. Our work continues, and our policies must reflect our values — ensuring New York lives up to its promise as a true beacon for the LGBTQ+ community.”