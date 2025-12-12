Mpox cases subside in New York City after months-long uptick

Following a months-long spike across the five boroughs, cases of mpox decreased in New York City last month, bringing the caseload down to its lowest point since the early summer.

New York City saw 38 cases of mpox in November, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, representing a notable decrease from the yearly-high 63 cases in October. There were 34 cases in May, 33 in June, 44 in July, 59 in August, and 61 in September. The pattern was somewhat reminiscent of last year when cases climbed by the dozens in the spring and remained high throughout the summer months.

“Mpox and other STI cases follow a seasonal pattern that typically decrease after summer,” the city’s Department of Health said in a written statement to Gay City News on Dec. 12. “While cases are declining, New Yorkers at risk for mpox should still get vaccinated. The NYC Health Department recommends starting and completing the two-dose JYNNEOS series. If you’ve already received the first dose, it is never too late to get the second.”

Among the 38 cases in November, 37 were male and one was transgender, gender non-conforming, or non-binary. By borough, 16 cases were reported in Manhattan, followed by 11 in Brooklyn, eight in Queens, three in the Bronx, and none in Staten Island.

In addition to getting the two-dose vaccine, health officials also encourage individuals to get tested for mpox if they may be experiencing symptoms.

“The other important part is, if you see a zit and you’re like, well, that’s weird, it may not be a zit,” Demetre Daskalakis, the chief medical officer of Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, told Gay City News earlier this month. “Making sure that you’re tested is also really important to make sure that you can also, you know, modify your sexual behaviors while you have the infection to prevent forward transmission.”

So far this year, 376 people have tested positive for mpox in New York City.