New York City

PHOTOS: Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday at the Stonewall Inn

By Posted on
Podcast host, journalist, and activist Raquel Willis speaks to the crowd at Stonewall in commemoration of what would have been Marsha P. Johnson's 80th birthday.
Podcast host, journalist, and activist Raquel Willis speaks to the crowd at Stonewall in commemoration of what would have been Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday.

A celebration marking what would have been Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday was held at the Stonewall Inn on Aug. 26, drawing community members, friends, and family of the late activist.

The gathering served as a live podcast event for the AFTERLIVES Pod, which honors the lives of late trans individuals and is hosted by journalist and activist Raquel Willis. During the event, Willis interviewed Tourmaline, who authored the book “Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson.” Willis’ book, “The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation,” was also on display.

The event, which was held two days after Marsha’s birthday (Aug. 24), also featured recordings of Marsha speaking, as well as a song from the late activist’s friend, Michael Michelle Lynch.

See some photos below:

The audience at the Stonewall Inn.
The audience at the Stonewall Inn.Donna Aceto
A photo of the late Marsha P. Johnson.
A photo of the late Marsha P. Johnson up on screen.Donna Aceto
Tourmaline delivers remarks.
Tourmaline delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Friends of Marsha P. Johnson share stories from the past.
Friends of Marsha P. Johnson share stories from the past.Donna Aceto
Books by Tourmaline and Raquel Willis on display.
Books by Tourmaline and Raquel Willis on display.Donna Aceto
Raquel Willis (center) with Marsha P. Johnson's cousins.
Raquel Willis (center left) with Marsha P. Johnson’s cousins and Tourmaline (right).Donna Aceto
Michael Michelle Lynch was friends with Marsha P. Johnson.
Michael Michelle Lynch was friends with Marsha P. Johnson.Donna Aceto

About the Author

More in New York City

More from Around NYC