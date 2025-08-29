PHOTOS: Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday at the Stonewall Inn

Podcast host, journalist, and activist Raquel Willis speaks to the crowd at Stonewall in commemoration of what would have been Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday.

A celebration marking what would have been Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday was held at the Stonewall Inn on Aug. 26, drawing community members, friends, and family of the late activist.

The gathering served as a live podcast event for the AFTERLIVES Pod, which honors the lives of late trans individuals and is hosted by journalist and activist Raquel Willis. During the event, Willis interviewed Tourmaline, who authored the book “Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson.” Willis’ book, “The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation,” was also on display.

The event, which was held two days after Marsha’s birthday (Aug. 24), also featured recordings of Marsha speaking, as well as a song from the late activist’s friend, Michael Michelle Lynch.

See some photos below: