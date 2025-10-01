Manhattan DA charges man in series of alleged attacks against slain husband

Jacob Zieben-Hood, 34, was found dead hours after he allegedly told his father by phone that his husband was targeting him with knives.

Donald Zieben-Hood, who was arrested over the summer after his husband was found dead in his Manhattan apartment, was hit with a six-count indictment stemming from three alleged attacks on his late husband in 2025.

The indictment comes two months after Jacob Zieben-Hood, 34, allegedly called his father on July 31 to say his husband, Donald, was harassing him with knives and would not let him depart his apartment at 250 West 138th St. — even though Donald had an order of protection intended to prevent him from going near his then-estranged husband, according to prosecutors. At around 8 p.m. that night, according to prosecutors, Jacob then sent a photo to his father showing a bleeding stab wound on his leg. At 4 a.m., Donald called police, at which point officers arrived to find Jacob’s deceased body with stab wounds to his left leg, a gash on his forehead, and dried blood on his leg and face.

The Oct. 1 indictment accuses Zieben-hood of assaulting his husband in their apartment on Feb. 25 — despite a full order of protection — before returning yet again on June 14 to threaten his husband with a knife, leading police to arrest him. Zieben-Hood subsequently returned for a final time on July 31, according to prosecutors.

Zieben-Hood is charged with first-degree and second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“As alleged, Donald Zieben-Hood escalated his threatening conduct towards his husband in multiple acts of intimate partner violence over the course of a year,” Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said in a written statement. “My thoughts are with Mr. Zieben’s loved ones. If you or someone you know is being abused by a current of former partner, we encourage you to call us at 212-335-9373 where trained professionals can provide resources and help.”