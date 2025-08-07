Man arrested after husband’s gruesome stabbing death in Manhattan

A man who allegedly warned his father in a phone conversation on July 31 that his estranged husband was coming after him with knives was found dead on his toilet with stab wounds the following morning, according to prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The deadly turn of events unfolded around 7 p.m. on July 31 when Jacob Zieben-Hood, 34, allegedly told his father by phone that his husband, 40-year-old Donald Zieben-Hood, was targeting him with knives and would not let him leave his apartment at 250 West 138th St., prosecutors said — despite an order of protection barring Donald from being anywhere near Jacob. In the background, Jacob’s father allegedly could hear Donald screaming and hurling derogatory statements.

Jacob subsequently sent a photo to his father showing a bleeding stab wound on the back of his leg, according to prosecutors — and that may have been the last time anyone heard from him. Donald called police at 4 a.m., leading authorities to discover Jacob’s dead body with stab wounds to the back of his left leg, a gash on his forehead, and dried blood on his leg and face from the wound.

Prosecutors said Donald told police he found his husband dead on the toilet and acknowledged to the 911 operator that he would likely be arrested for violating the order of protection against him. Donald told authorities that he, too, had been gashed and required medical attention, but he did not disclose Jacob’s injuries — and when police arrived, Donald was allegedly sitting on a sofa and claimed that Jacob attacked him with a knife.

Donald was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities noted that while the case is being investigated as a homicide, there are no murder charges at this point since the autopsy has yet to be completed and a cause of death has not been announced. Donald is being held without bail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Hood (@jzieben)

At Donald’s arraignment in criminal court on Aug. 3, Assistant District Attorney Cameron Craig accused Donald of cutting his husband’s head and leg despite two previous violations of the order of protection this year alone. In the first such instance in February, Donald allegedly strangled his husband two times in one night, and in June he held a kitchen knife and threatened to attack him yet again, according to prosecutors.

That’s not all. In March of last year, a third party called 911 to say the couple was screaming and fighting, and police who arrived on the scene observed Jacob’s head gushing blood — though the couple insisted that the injury stemmed from falling and hitting his head. In October of that same year, Donald allegedly harassed and threatened Jacob — all while preventing him from leaving the apartment — and in November Donald hit Jacob in the face with an object, according to prosecutors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Hood (@jzieben)

Jacob went by the name of Jake Hood in his Instagram bio, which described him as a CPT/lead master trainer at Systimfit, a personal training company. Donald goes by Don Hood on his Instagram page, which boasts more than 67,000 followers, describes him as a New York City-based model, and features photos with celebrities like former NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved team member, Jacob Zieben,” Systimfit wrote on Instagram. “Jacob’s infectious energy, unwavering dedication to health and wellness, and genuine passion for helping others left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to work with him. Whether leading a workout, offering words of encouragement, or simply lighting up the room with his presence, Jacob embodied the very best of who we strive to be. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his kindness and spirit. He will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Jacob. Thank you for everything.”

Timothy White, a Legal Aid Society attorney representing Donald, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Gay City News that Jacob’s cause of death is still pending.