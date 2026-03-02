Lunar New Year for All contingent welcomes The Year of the Fire Horse

Members of the Lunar New Year for All contingent march in the Lunar New Year Parade on March 1.
Adrian Childress

The Lunar New Year for All contingent — a group of LGBTQ marchers — took part in the annual New York City Lunar New Year Parade and Festival on March 1 in Chinatown, where energetic crowds flooded the streets to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse.

Lunar New Year for All, backed by Q-Wave, GAPIMNY, and API Rainbow Parents, was founded in 2009 after drawing inspiration from St. Pat’s for All and SALGA NYC, which are LGBTQ contingents in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and India Day Parade, respectively. The Lunar New Year for All contingent has since emerged as a regular part of the Lunar New Year Parade in New York City.

This year’s marchers held signs delivering messages of affirmation, including “queer & unashamed,” “I am an Asian lesbian and I respect my family,” and “It’s an honor just to be gaysian.”

The annual parade kicks off at Mott Street and Canal Street and concludes near Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Below, see some photos from this year’s parade:

Showing support for transgender community members.
The Lunar New Year for All banner.
Marching proudly.
More prideful messages from the Lunar New Year contingent.
Highlighting lesbian representation at the Lunar New Year Parade.
