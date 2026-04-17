Dr. Jill Biden surprises guests at annual Center dinner honoring ‘Heated Rivalry’ co-creators

Every year, celebrities, local officials, and corporate sponsors gather for the The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center’s annual dinner to raise money for the life-saving work and resources it provides.

This year’s dinner, held April 16 at Cipriani Wall Street, honored major impact players like “Heated Rivalry” co-creators Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady as well as Brooks Brothers CEO Ken Ohashi. Although “Heated Rivalry” primarily centers around a gay male couple, the evening’s remarks focused on the intersectionality and influence of the show’s first season.

Notably, the event also brought a surprise, last-minute special guest. The Center co-chair Jill Schlessinger introduced Dr. Jill Biden, who received a standing ovation for her appearance at the dinner. Biden remained seated in her chair throughout the program, opting to offer financial support to help The Center.

Among others, the event featured author Rachel Reid, the author of “The Game Changers” series — the inspiration behind “Heated Rivalry.”

“I wasn’t expecting it to have such a wide audience, but it’s made me feel really hopeful about the world that it has had such a wide audience,” Reid said in a red carpet interview with Gay City News.

“I do not think it is a coincidence that it’s the writing of a woman that brought me here,” Tierney said during his remarks, emphasizing once again how the original book series, and now the show, speak volumes to the entire LGBTQ+ community as well as its straight allies. “We’re all actually living under the same massive oppression of misogyny, whether we’re gay men, or women.” Brady, Tierney’s co-executive producer, was unable to attend.

The program included a live auction for a walk-on role on “Heated Rivalry” Season 2, during which Dr. Biden stunned guests by bidding an impressive $35,000. Unfortunately, the former first lady was quickly outbid, and two separate bidders were ultimately selected to receive the walk-on roles as part of a combined $250,000 contribution.

“I am a huge ‘Heated Rivalry’ fan,” Center CEO Dr. Carla Smith said in an interview with Gay City News. “I love the show… It’s really about love. That’s what it’s about for me –– that’s still our entire community: love and freedom and expression.”

Other notable guests included New York State Senator Erik Bottcher and Attorney General Letitia James. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 finalists Nini Coco, Myki Meeks, and Darlene Mitchell were also present, as was Spice Girl Melanie C, who performed her new song “Sweat” from her upcoming album.

The Center raised more than half a million dollars last night in charity pledges.