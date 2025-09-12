Gay former NBA player Jason Collins diagnosed with brain tumor

Jason Collins, who in 2013 became the first NBA player to come out as gay, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to a statement released by the NBA.

“NBA ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” noted the statement, which was issued on behalf of Collins and his family. “Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

Collins, 46, made global news with his coming out story. He not only became the first NBA player to come out during his career, but also the first male player of any major American pro team to come out while playing.

Collins has remained deeply involved in the community and the league since retiring in 2014 following his final season with the Brooklyn Nets. In April, Collins headlined Nets’ Pride Night and used his platform to stand up for transgender athletes at a time when lawmakers in many red states are passing laws to ban trans athletes from playing sports.

“It’s constant attack after attack on vulnerable groups in our society, and more directly with trans and non-binary athletes,” Collins told Gay City News. Rather than fighting against inclusion, Collins said, “it should be a matter of making sure that everyone feels welcome and celebrated, and that’s our job as advocates.”

Last year, Collins was in attendance when President Joe Biden ushered in the new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City. Prior to Biden’s speech, Collins reflected on his coming out story and the way in which the fans in Brooklyn welcomed him with open arms.

“Taking the court for the first time on my home court in the Barclays Center was absolutely something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” Collins said to Gay City News. “The fans in New York City are second to none. We saw it this year with the Knicks and the run that they made.”

Collins played in 735 games over the course of 13 seasons in the NBA. He spent eight seasons with the New Jersey Nets before making stops in Atlanta, Boston, Memphis, and Minnesota. He returned to the Nets — though this time in Brooklyn — for his final NBA season, playing in 22 games.