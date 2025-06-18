Conservative group loses ground in community education council races after anti-trans sports resolution

A conservative-leaning education advocacy group lost the majority of its candidates in a closely watched Manhattan race but maintained most of its citywide strength in Community Education Council (CEC) election results released June 16.

Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education (PLACE) rose to national attention last year after it spearheaded a successful resolution in Manhattan’s CEC District 2 calling for New York City to review its policies allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports. But in the Monday elections, four of the seven District 2 candidates that PLACE endorsed lost their bids for reelection.

Manhattan Councilmember Erik Bottcher, whose district includes part of CEC District 2 and who has fiercely criticized the resolution, celebrated the results in a post on social media.

“Parents across CECD2 have spoken — and they chose more compassion over cruelty, more inclusion over division, and more leaders who believe in the dignity and success of each child,” Bottcher wrote on social media.

Parents and community leaders run for two-year terms on CECs, which independently advise the NYC Department of Education (DOE) but do not have formal power. While their elections are typically local affairs, the resolution about trans athletes in District 2 helped inspire a citywide campaign to displace PLACE-backed candidates.

After the widespread backlash against PLACE, over 24% more parents ran in this year’s elections than in 2023, according to a DOE press release. But turnout was a meager 2%, with 18,158 parents participating out of 900,000 eligible, down from around 19,000 in 2023.

Though the anti-PLACE campaign was mostly successful in District 2, a majority of the organization’s endorsed candidates won and will make up around 30% of education council members citywide, according to a press release.

Backlash and Dysfunction at District 2

After CEC District 2’s initial resolution railing against transgender athletes in March 2024 — which the DOE unequivocally rejected — the council’s meetings largely devolved into heated debates about gender identity and political issues.

The leader of the council, Craig Slutzkin — who won reelection Monday — faced significant backlash for his support of the resolution, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine declined to reappoint him to a separate Community Board 5 post. Former DOE Chancellor David Banks also removed Maud Maron, the right-wing political activist who first introduced the resolution, from the council in June 2024, though she was reinstated in September after a court battle.

Slutzkin told Gay City News at the time that he aimed for the resolution to promote dialogue, not spread hate.

“I believe that it is incumbent on all of us to engage in difficult conversations with honesty and integrity,” Slutzkin said. “I want to make it clear that I harbor no bias of any kind, whether it is based on race, creed, gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.”

But even a year after the resolution’s rise and fall, District 2 struggled to move beyond it. Local leaders — including a wide slate of city councilmembers, state senators, assemblymembers and congressional representatives — sent a letter to DOE Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos on April 10 criticizing the council for lasting dysfunction and demanding Aviles-Ramos intervene.

The officials accused members of the council of blocking votes on rescinding the resolution by manipulating quorum rules.

“Over the past several months, certain members of CECD have engaged in behavior that undermines the Council’s ability to conduct its business, violates the public trust, and disregards the basic principles of good governance and transparency,” the officials wrote in the letter. “These issues represent a pattern that is impeding the Council’s ability to serve its community effectively.”

The District 2 elections this year saw over double the candidates, according to a DOE announcement. Only four of the new slate of council members are incumbents, including the three PLACE-backed candidates. Maron, who ran without PLACE’s endorsement, did not win reelection, though she is separately running for Manhattan district attorney.

Maron and other PLACE NYC members faced vocal opposition from a group called Aunties for Liberation and a free afterschool program known as Trans formative Schools, which is for trans, queer, non-binary, and gender-expansive students ages 9-15. In an Instagram post, Trans formative Schools celebrated the defeat of some PLACE NYC members.

“While elected leaders talked about change for years, @trans.formative.schools and the @aunties4liberation made it happen,” the post stated. “Through grassroots organizing and people power, we removed far-right leadership from our schools and made space for justice and safety. 🏆This is a huge win! We’re overjoyed, proud, and deeply grateful for everyone who poured their heart into this fight. This moment proves what’s possible when we activate our community and take on the bigots right here, district by district. We still have work to do to dismantle the PLACE machine. But today, we celebrate.

PLACE Thrives Across NYC

Despite its setbacks in District 2, PLACE will remain in a strong position, with 31% of citywide education council members — down from the 37% of elected seats the group commanded last election cycle.

In addition to its position against transgender athletes, PLACE advocates for specialized high schools, elementary school Gifted & Talented Programs, and other accelerated academic programs.

Yiatin Chu, PLACE co-president, said in a press release that PLACE-backed council members will support accelerated academic programs in schools.

“PLACE NYC congratulates all candidates on being elected to their respective Councils to serve for the upcoming term,” Chu wrote. “The 112 elected parents PLACE endorsed reflect the true diversity of New York City public schools, and will help build and protect the rigorous academics and merit-based accelerated education programs so many families want in our schools.”

Slutzkin said in a PLACE press release that he was proud to be the highest vote-getter in the city.

“It’s an honor to have received the most votes for an individual candidate in the entire city,” Slutzkin wrote. “I believe this a reflection of parents’ desire for rigorous, quality education for all kids throughout the city, something I have been fighting for over the past two years.”

Aviles-Ramos said in a statement that education councils are designed to represent NYC’s diversity and help all students thrive.

“These parent leaders represent the heart of our public school system — families who are deeply committed to the success of their children and their communities,” Aviles-Ramos wrote. “Community and Citywide Education Councils are platforms for true partnership between families and schools, rooted in collaboration and shared responsibility. When families have a seat at the table, they bring invaluable insights that help shape policies, strengthen school communities, and improve outcomes for all students.”

The council members across the city’s education councils will assume office for two years starting July 1.