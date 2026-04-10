Judge rules against Trump’s effort to strip NYC education funding over trans inclusion policies

A federal judge in Manhattan on April 8 ruled in favor of New York City against the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke tens of millions of dollars in education funding from the Big Apple due to trans-inclusive policies.

District Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York, responding to a lawsuit lodged by the city against the federal government, ruled that the Trump administration failed to follow proper procedure when it announced last September that it would slash $36 million in funding for the Magnet Schools Assistance Program. The program covers specialized curricula, educator professional development, afterschool learning, and summer learning. The feds had also announced plans to cut funding for Chicago, Illinois, and Fairfax, Virginia.

“The Department will not rubber-stamp civil rights compliance for New York, Chicago, and Fairfax while they blatantly discriminate against students based on race and sex,” Julie Hartman, a US Department of Education spokesperson, told Gay City News in a written statement last September. “These are public schools, funded by hardworking American families, and parents have every right to expect an excellent education — not ideological indoctrination masquerading as ‘inclusive’ policy. If these entities are willing to risk federal funding to continue their illegal activity, that decision falls squarely on them.”

A week before the Trump administration’s September announcement, Craig W. Trainor, who was then the acting assistant secretary for civil rights in the US Education Department, delivered a letter to city officials claiming that New York City was out of compliance with the president’s interpretation of Title IX and warned that funding would be pulled if the city didn’t revoke policies allowing student-athletes to play sports and use bathrooms and other facilities in accordance with their gender identity.

Eventually, the city sued the Trump administration, and the city was able to recover some of the slashed funding after making an agreement with the feds, according to Gothamist, but not all of it. In legal proceedings, federal officials seemed to change their tune — and ultimately claimed they were not, in fact, threatening funding over Title IX. Judge Subramanian did not buy that argument.

“Trainor’s September 16 letter makes clear that the alleged violations were violations of Title IX,” Subramanian wrote, pointing to multiple examples of the administration’s specific references to Title IX.

“It thus strains credulity to argue that the DOE’s actions were anything other than an effort to enforce Title IX,” Subramanian wrote.

The Trump administration will now decide whether to continue the grant, but if it decides not to, it must follow proper procedures.

The Trump administration did not respond to a request for comment. The New York City Department of Education praised the ruling in favor of New York City Public Schools (NYCPS).

“We are pleased that the court vindicated NYCPS’ position by granting judgment to NYCPS; as NYCPS has said all along, arbitrarily cutting off critical funding for excellent school programming without providing the required process cannot stand, especially when that cut off is accompanied by an attack on the rights of our transgender and gender non-conforming students,” NYCPS General Counsel Liz Vladeck said in a written statement. “NYCPS’ commitments to the dignity and success of all our students, including those in the 19 magnet schools at issue here, remain unwavering. The court has given USDOE ten days to issue a lawful decision on the continuation of those magnet school grants. We hope USDOE will recognize the vital need to continue these programs, and we will continue to pursue all legal options if they do not.”