Pride

PHOTOS: Look back on Pride Sunday in NYC

By Posted on
HOP_4925
A sea of rainbows swept through New York City on the final Sunday in June.
Donna Aceto

This year represented the 57th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, drawing massive crowds to Manhattan on June 28 for Heritage of Pride’s NYC Pride March and the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March.

Check out some photos from both marches throughout Pride Sunday, starting with the NYC Pride March. Plus, we also feature some photos from the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City’s Pride Sunday morning event with elected officials.

NYC PRIDE MARCH

Gays Against Guns was one of the grand marshals at NYC Pride.
Gays Against Guns, one of the grand marshals at NYC Pride, stretches its long banner across Fifth Ave..Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns' Human Beings hold placards honoring slain community members.
Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings hold placards honoring slain community members.Donna Aceto
Grand marshal Dominique Jackson.
Grand marshal Dominique Jackson.Donna Aceto
Peppermint, one of this year's grand marshals, rides in style.
Peppermint, one of this year’s grand marshals, rides in style.Donna Aceto
Longtime activist Randy Wicker (left), who was once Marsha P. Johnson's roommate, holds a sign in solidarity with trans individuals.
Longtime activist Randy Wicker holds a sign in solidarity with trans individuals.
The Stonewall Inn's contingent.
The Stonewall Inn’s contingent.Donna Aceto
Showing support for Gays Against Guns.
Showing support for Gays Against Guns.Donna Aceto
It's a celebration!
It’s a celebration!Donna Aceto
Immigration Equality marches at NYC Pride.
Immigration Equality marches at NYC Pride.
Sending messages of inclusion.
Sending messages of inclusion.Donna Aceto
Drag artist Marti Cummings joins Gays Against Guns.
Drag artist Marti Cummings joins Gays Against Guns.Donna Aceto
Cymbals and drums keep the energy going.
Cymbals and drums keep the energy going.Donna Aceto
Doctors Without Borders.
Doctors Without Borders.Donna Aceto
The PFLAG team joins together for Pride.
The PFLAG team joins together for Pride.Donna Aceto
Denouncing President Donald Trump.
Denouncing President Donald Trump.Donna Aceto
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stand together.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stand together.Donna Aceto
Rainbows galore!
Rainbows galore!Donna Aceto
Showing support for New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Showing support for New York Attorney General Letitia James.Donna Aceto
The Osborne Association team looks on.
Grace Detrevarah (middle) and the Osborne Association team.Donna Aceto
Participating in a die-in.
Participating in a die-in.Donna Aceto

QUEER LIBERATION MARCH

Jay W. Walker leads the Queer Liberation March
Jay W. Walker leads the Queer Liberation MarchDonna Aceto
The message of the day on Pride Sunday.
The message of the day on Pride Sunday.Donna Aceto
Marchers demand necessary funding for HIV/AIDS and healthcare.
Marchers demand funding for HIV/AIDS and healthcare.Donna Aceto
Another reminder of the origins of Pride.
Another reminder of the origins of Pride.Donna Aceto
Cynthia Nixon (right) with her wife, Christine Marinoni (left).
Cynthia Nixon (right) with her wife, Christine Marinoni (left).Donna Aceto
Staying cool with a fan in hand.
Staying cool with a fan in hand.Donna Aceto
Echoing a message found on many T-shirts throughout Pride Sunday.
Echoing a message found on many T-shirts throughout Pride Sunday.Donna Aceto
Standing up for immigrants.
Standing up for immigrants.Donna Aceto
Who keeps us safe? They keep us safe!
Who keeps us safe? They keep us safe!Donna Aceto
Ancestors stand tall.
Ancestors stand tall.Donna Aceto
In memory of New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder Kiara St. James.
In memory of New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder Kiara St. James.Donna Aceto
Paying tribute to the late civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, among others.
Paying tribute to the late civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, among others.Donna Aceto
Marching and speaking out.
Marching and speaking out.Donna Aceto
Lee Raines helps lead the Queer Liberation March.
Lee Raines helps lead the Queer Liberation March.Donna Aceto
Saying no to nuclear weapons.
Saying no to nuclear weapons.Donna Aceto
A sign of the times.
A sign of the times.Donna Aceto
Calling for an improved healthcare system in New York.
Calling for an improved healthcare system in New York.Donna Aceto
Taking a stand against war.
Taking a stand against war.Donna Aceto
Representing the Queer Liberation March.
Representing the Queer Liberation March.Donna Aceto
Marching for queer liberation.
Marching for queer liberation.Donna Aceto
Standing against the Trump administration's agenda.
Standing against the Trump administration’s agenda.Donna Aceto
Mary Magdalene marches along.
Qween Amor keeps it moving on Pride Sunday.Donna Aceto

STONEWALL DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF NYC

Billie Manton, Thank You For Coming Out (Minisode)

Thank You for Coming Out

Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto

About the Author

More in Pride

More from Around NYC