Choir trip sparks teen’s awakening in coming-of-age film ‘Little Trouble Girls’

There is something hypnotic about the new Slovenian coming-of-age film “Little Trouble Girls.” Just as 16-year-old Lucia (Jara Sofija Ostan) quietly observes things, viewers, too, are pulled into her orbit, scrutinizing every look, every sound, and every gesture.

Lucia is first seen attending a church service where she is told to “take off your former way of life, the old self corrupted by deceitful desires…and put on the new self.” She takes this message to heart. Joining in the church choir, Lucia meets Ana-Maria (Mina Švajger), who attracts her like a bee to a flower. Director Urška Djukić’s film is full of flower images as if to stress this point.

Lucia’s sexuality is pure and innate. She has not had her period yet and has been raised by a strict mother (Nataša Burger) who objects to her daughter even wearing lipstick. When her conductor (Saša Tabaković) takes Lucia and her classmates on a three-day choir trip, she gets the opportunity to blossom.

“Little Trouble Girls” depicts Lucia’s maturation with scenes that inform her sexuality. En route to the convent where the choir will stay and rehearse, she spots a naked man (Mattia Cason) by the side of a river. He is a construction worker doing renovations at the convent run by Sister Magda (Saša Pavćek). Both Lucia and Ana-Maria spy on him, and in one impulsive moment, Ana-Maria steals the worker’s shirt, which she and Lucia sniff for its pheromones. Ana-Maria insists they eat sour grapes to atone for their sin.

While they are changing into their choir costumes, Lucia peeks at Ana-Maria’s body, focusing on her friend’s navel to the same degree that she considers the construction worker’s sweaty biceps. These and other body parts — male genitalia is discussed and seen — are both alluring and dangerous, and Djukić makes them vivid for both Lucia and viewers.

Things get increasingly more intimate when Lucia and Ana-Maria play a game of truth or dare one night with two other girls from the choir. Lucia admits to having very limited sexual experience and is dared to “passionately kiss the most beautiful girl in the convent.” Whom she kisses is both clever and telling.

“Little Trouble Girls” focuses on the sexual tension between Lucia and Ana-Maria, who practice kissing one afternoon when they sneak off to watch the male workers bathe. First, they practice on their hands, and then with each other. When Ana-Maria steals a kiss from Lucia later, it confuses the young girl. Is Ana-Maria being friendly, or is there a real romantic interest? Lucia may simply be the more confident Ana-Maria’s plaything. When Lucia confides in the choir conductor about this, it sets off a chain of events that cause Lucia shame. He insists, about the choir, “If you don’t conform, it all falls apart,” but his message doubles as a social construct. Later, he humiliates Lucia during a rehearsal because her conflicted emotions prevent her from singing to his high standards. He may also be punishing her for her transgressions.

What makes the film so compelling is how Lucia absorbs all the visual and verbal cues she receives. Djukić is very precise in how she handles Lucia’s uncomfortable experiences. When Sister Magda asks for Ana-Maria and Lucia’s assistance with a task, she talks with them about her vows of celibacy, and the “touch of God” being greater than the touch of man. Lucia likely considers the option of joining the convent. In contrast, a later scene where Lucia has a wordless exchange with the naked construction worker — she is returning his shirt — it is sexually charged. The impressionable teenage girl’s thoughts are unspoken, letting viewers process Lucia’s actions and responses.

Jara Sofija Ostan delivers a wonderfully expressive performance that captures Lucia’s innocence, anxieties, and desires even when she is poker faced. It is interesting that when Lucia does have a sexual experience in the film, Djukić deliberately focuses on her neck, letting the sounds and motions of her body indicate what she is doing and feeling.

In support, Mina Švajger gives a sly turn as Ana-Maria, who always seems to have a mischievous glint in her eye. She watches Lucia just as intently as Lucia watches her. As she goads her friend into eating sour grapes, or kissing, there is a sense of power and control that Lucia hesitantly trusts, but viewers will find suspect.

“Little Trouble Girls” may be a familiar coming-of-age tale about a naive teenage girl receiving signals about sexuality that excite and confuse her. Still, it is empowering to watch as Lucia gains wisdom and experience and learns to think and feel for herself.

“Little Trouble Girls” | Directed by Urška Djukić | Opening December 5 at the IFC Center | Distributed by Kino Lorber