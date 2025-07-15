Callen-Lorde hosts annual Hamptons Tea Dance fundraiser

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, which provides healthcare and related services to New York City’s LGBTQ community, raised more than $210,000 at the organization’s annual Hamptons Tea Dance on July 12.

The longstanding fundraising event, held since 1992, supports Callen-Lorde in its work to serve 23,000 patients every year. Callen-Lorde provides care regardless of ability to pay.

The event was held at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill and drew individuals including Maulik Pancholy of “Nuked,” Countess Luann de Lesseps, and Braunwyn Spinner. Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright and Councilmember Erik Bottcher — both of Manhattan — also joined the event.

Jon Ali served as the DJ of the event, which also featured a silent auction and drag story hour.

“The event has deep roots — 35 years of work to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people,” Callen-Lorde CEO Patrick McGovern said in a written statement. “Our communities are currently under threat, but today we celebrate. We celebrate mobilization, commitment, and generosity. We celebrate a community that lifts up its vulnerable members. We celebrate generosity at a time when Callen-Lorde needs it.”

See some photos below: