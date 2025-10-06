ACT UP members join ‘Fairyland’ screening and Q&A

Members of ACT UP joined together on Oct. 5 for a screening of the film “Fairyland,” an adaptation of Alysia Abbott’s 2013 memoir, “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father,” which encompasses themes of family, the AIDS crisis, and more. The screening was followed by a Q&A with Abbott and several other individuals.

The film takes place in the 1970s and follows a character named Alysia, who moves to San Francisco with her gay father following the death of her mother. Against the backdrop of the AIDS Crisis, the film highlights the ups and downs of the relationship between Alysia and her father, who explores new relationships while his daughter is left to gain her own independence.

The screening and Q&A, which took place at Village East by Angelika, also featured Dr. Juliet Widoff, an internist in HIV care who co-founded Healthcare for the People and now works for New York City Health + Hospitals; Jake Tolan, a longtime activist and co-founder of the Queer Liberation March who has been involved with ACT UP, Rise and Resist, and more; and ACT UP veteran Ivy Kwan Arce, who also serves as board president of Treatment Action Group.

See some photos of the event below: