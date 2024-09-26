What to do in queer NYC Sept. 26-29

Closet Cases

Thursday, September 26, 6:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Closet Cases is a comedy show that celebrates individuality through queer comedians telling their coming-out stories. The lineup includes Arjun Banerjee, Jonnea Herman, Chewy May, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Craze 2.0

Thursday, September 26, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau presents “Queer Craze 2.0: An Intergenerational Conversation and Centennial Celebration,” a conversation exploring the parallels between the 1920s and the 2020s. The talk will feature Margarey Vandenburg, author of the new novel “Craze,” and Lesbian Herstory Archives affiliate Temi George.

So True, Bestie

Thursday, September 26, 9 p.m.

Parkside Lounge, 317 East Houston Street, New York, NY

Join Nika Lomazzo and Anya Volz for a special edition of their queer comedy show and social hour. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Out of the Closets!

Friday, September 27, 5 p.m.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

Join The Center and the American LGBTQ+ Museum for an evening recounting queer activism from 1969 to 1972. This special conversation will feature original members of the Gay Liberation Front, including Flavia Rando, Mark Segal, Martha Shelly, and more. Free registration via Eventbrite.

PleaseHer

Friday, September 27, 10 p.m.

The Bush, 333 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY

PleaseHer presents Slow Burn, a sexy lesbian pop-up strip club at the Bush.This exciting evening will feature an all-queer cast of female dancers, along with beats from She.They.Dj. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Lezzie McGuire

Friday, September 27, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Lindz and Mambiche are hosting a new sapphic dance party for the girls, gays, and theys with DJ Hope 808. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Euphoria

Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m.

The House, 29 Locust Street, Brooklyn, NY

The House is hosting Queer Eurphoria, the ultimate queer art market and dance party! The market – featuring Dripskull Tattoos, Bad Ghoul Bakery, Vanessa Art, and more — is open until 9:30; the dance floor will be open all-night! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Love and Pain

Saturday, September 28, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join authors Jendi Reiter and Ella Dawson for a reading from their respective novels, “Origin Story” and “But How Are You, Really,” at the Bureau. Copies of both books will be available for purchase; the reading and discussion will also be streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

You Will Turn Gay(er)

Saturday, September 28, 8:30 p.m.

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 242 East 14th Street, New York, NY

We Will Turn You Gay is a queer improv show featuring an all-star cast of comedians, including Jeff Hiller, Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, and many more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Latin Vibes @ La Vibra

Saturday, September 28, 10 p.m.

La Vibra NYC, 37 West 26th Street New York, NY

LasReinas and Cynthia Russo are throwing a queer Latin night dance party at La Vibra, featuring Dj Lena and Culi, along with guest bartender Lili Gata. Tickets via Eventbrite.

The Queer Arab Glossary

Sunday, September 29, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join journalist Afeef Nessouli and editor Marwan Kaabour as they discuss “The Queer Arab Glossary,” which features over 300 pieces of queer Arab slang and supporting essays — the first published collection of its kind. Copies of “The Queer Arab Glossary” will be available for purchase; this event will also be streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Don’t Bring the Kids!

Sunday, September 29, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

No one is safe from Lady Bunny! The New York’s legend’s newest show, Don’t Bring the Kids!, comes to Brooklyn for a limited engagement, and includes jabs at everyone from Joe Biden to RuPaul. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.