What to Do in Queer NYC January 23-26

Hello Stranger

Thursday, January 23, 7 p.m.

Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Join queer Colombian culture writer and film critic Manuel Betancourt as he discusses his latest book, “Hello Stranger: Musings on Modern Intimacies,” with award-winning writer Mathew Rodriguez. Tickets via Strandbooks.com.

Songs in the Key of LOLOL

Thursday, January 23, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join comedian Eliot Glazer as he shows off his pipes performing genre-defying mashups and original songs at Club Cumming! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Queerdo

Thursday, January 23, 10 p.m.

Macri Park, 462 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Things get weird — and queer — when Ms. Ter and Lady Simon take over Macri Park on the fourth Thursday of the month.

OUTspoken

Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Publishing Triangle presents their monthly OUTspoken Reading Series, where Robb Byrnes hosts a roundtable discussion with established and up-and-coming queer authors. This month’s guests include Michael Thomas Ford, Donna Minkowitz, Carsen Taite, and more! ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Asstrology

Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.

The Crown, Brooklyn, NY

The Taillor Group is hosting their monthly kink play party centering femme, enby, agender, gnc, genderqueer, intersex, and trans queers. Further details will be sent after ticket purchase; available via Eventbrite.

Lezzie McGuire

Friday, January 24, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Harsh Babe and Jessica Jordan host a new sapphic dance party for the girls, gays, and theys with DJ Hope 808. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The Best Bi Erotica

Saturday, January 25, 5 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Edited by erotic author Christian Pan, “The Best Bi Erotica of the Year, Volume One” features stories by 15 different authors from across America. Pan will be joined by Eskay Kabba, Candice Leigh, and Maeve Blackhead, who will be reading excerpts from the anthology. ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

EDITOR’S PICK

MotherDisco

Saturday, January 25, 5 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader are celebrating three years of MotherDisco! Don’t miss this disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Book of Flowers

Saturday, January 25, 7 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join writer Delilah McCrea for the launch of her debut poetry collection, “Book of Flowers.” McCrea will be joined by Lara Atallah & Chase Berggrun; copies of the “Book of Flowers” will be available for purchase. Tickets via HiveMindBooks.com.

Poppers

Saturday, January 25, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Hit the dance floor with DJ Chaotic for a night of pop bops, mashups, and remixes! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Big Broadway Drag Brunch

Sunday, January 26, 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Join Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series featuring a rotating cast of your favorite drag queens singing everything from Broadway to pop to disco! January’s guests include Gem Annai, Castrata, and Bootsie Lefaris. Tickets via 54Below.org.

Gender and Sexuality Forum

Sunday, January 26, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus NYC presents Michelle Lerner, who will discuss her new novel “Ring” with fellow author Jonathan Vatner. “Ring”explores themes of loss and despair. To reserve a copy of Lerner’s book, email the Bureau at contact@bgsqd.com.

“Wicked” Viewing Party

Sunday, January 26, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Good news! 3 Dollar Bill is live streaming “Wicked” followed by a special Oz-themed drag show featuring Olive and Miz Jade. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Fagnet

Sunday, January 26, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody is throwing a new party starring ShowPonii, Mauve, and God Complex. The trio will be joined by special guest Nyx Nocturne and DJ Evangeline. Tickets via Dice.fm.