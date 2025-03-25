Transgender Day of Visibility events in New York City

Several events will be held across New York City to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is recognized annually on March 31.

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 by trans activist Rachel Crandall Crocker, who was motivated to come up with a day to celebrate transgender individuals outside of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is observed on Nov. 20 and is dedicated to mourning lives lost due to transphobia.

This year, Transgender Day of Visibility will be observed against the backdrop of a hostile political climate rife with transphobia. Still, many planned events emphasize the importance of maintaining hope, perseverance, and celebration.

Below are some events planned in New York City:

Transcending Visibility: A celebration of trans joy

A Transgender Day of Visibility event will be co-hosted by New York Transgender Advocacy Group, a trans-led organization fighting for more inclusive policies supporting transgender and gender-non-conforming individuals, and Amida Care, a Medicaid not-for-profit health plan in New York City specializing in gender-affirming care, sexual health, and HIV. That event, called “Transcending Visibility A Celebration of Trans Joy,” will be held at the LGBT Center on Friday, March 28 from 5-7 p.m. It is free to attend, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/4i0TO6D.

Transgender Day of Visibility at Bronx Borough Hall

The Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is hosting a Transgender Day of Visibility event on Friday, March 28 at noon at the Bronx Borough Hall Rotunda at 851 Grand Concourse. The event will focus on harnessing the power of transgender individuals in government and policy. It will be held in partnership with the Bronx LGBTQIA+ Taskforce and the NYC Commission on Human Rights. The Bronx Borough President’s Office is inviting prominent trans leaders to speak about the importance of the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community being civically engaged in the Age of Trump.

ORIGINS OF LOVE: Celebrating Trans Day of Visibility

Featuring a guest performance by Mx Justin Vivian Bond, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus will perform at The Great Hall at The Cooper Union on March 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. The performance will be part of ORIGINS OF LOVE, a free concert associated with The Cooper Union’s Gardiner Foundation Great Hall Forum series. Register to attend via Eventbrite.

Noonday prayer for a celebration of trans joy and resilience

Rev. Matthew Heyd of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine are hosting a noonday prayer service in observance of Transgender Day of Visibility at noon on March 29 at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine. There will also be a sermon by Aaron Scott, an out trans staff officer for Gender Justice at The Episcopal Church. The event will feature music from TRANScend Ambassadors, a New York-based trans/gender-expansive classical vocal ensemble. A festive reception will follow.

Transgender Day of Visibility at Marsha P. Johnson State Park

The park named after the late New York City activist Marsha P. Johnson at 90 Kent Ave. in Brooklyn will host an art-focused event recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m. People of all ages can attend the event, where attendees will create art inspired by Marsha P. Johnson. Register via Eventbrite.

Transgender Day of Visibility Celebration

At the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, a Transgender Day of Visibility event will feature the Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, and Stonewall Village. The event will be on Monday, March 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. To attend, register at 2025tdov.eventbrite.com.