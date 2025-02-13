What to do in queer NYC this weekend

F*ckin’ Transplants Release & Open Mic

Thursday, February 13, 6:30 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join lesbian writer L’orDo for the release of their fourth issue of “F*ckin’ Transplants,” a mostly T4T smut zine! The release will be followed by an open mic for poetry and prose only, on the themes of love, lust, heartbreak. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Mx. Chicken Pageant

Thursday, February 13, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Atomic Annie & Chase Runaway return for another round of Mx. Chicken Pageant — a Hot Ones-inspired drag pageant where contestants will compete in pageant challenges while ingesting an array of hot sauces. Tickets via Dice.fm.

My Funny Valentine

Thursday, February 13, 7:30 p.m.

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Fall head over heels for Kiki Ball-Change as she presents a romantic evening filled with an eclectic mix of sappy, romantic, and raunchy love songs and parodies. Tickets via RedEyeNY.com.

Mall Drag

Thursday, February 13, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miss Ma’amShe presents Mall Drag – a plain, old, ordinary drag show. This month’s show features Julie J, Uncle Freak, and Bertha Vanayshun. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Conspiring to Kill Romance

Friday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Who says romance is dead? Join the Bureau as they discuss “The End of Love: Racism, Sexism and the Death of Romance” by Dr. Sabrina Strings and “Faux Feminism: Why We Fall for White Feminism and How We Can Stop” by Dr. Serene Khader. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

NOT My Slutty Valentine

Friday, February 14, 10 p.m.

Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street Brooklyn, NY

The Not My Party event crew returns to Littlefield with a Valentine’s dance celebration like no other — featuring flash tattoos, florals, chocolates, cupids, and more! So whether you’re single, mingling, looking to twirl with your crew, or just in for a good time, come get lost at NOT My Slutty Valentine! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Valentine’s Friction

Friday, February 14, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Sparks fly in Hell’s Kitchen with Hush’s house-pop party. No cover before midnight.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, February 15, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend – advanced registration via Eventbrite.

The Brita Filter Show

Saturday, February 15, 8 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Don’t miss Drag Race star and New York legend Brita Filter as she takes over upstairs at the Stonewall Inn!

Sinful Saturdays with Bootsie

Saturday, February 15, 10 p.m.

Pieces, 8 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Bootsie Lefaris hosts Sinful Saturdays, featuring a rotating cast of New York’s most talented queens.

Big Broadway Drag Brunch

Sunday, February 16, 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Join Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series featuring a rotating cast of your favorite drag queens singing everything from Broadway to pop to disco! February’s guests include Darius Anthony Harper, Diva LaMarr, and Jada Valenciaga. Tickets via 54Below.org.

Beer Blast

Sunday, February 16, 5 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Enjoy Beer Blast at the Eagle every Sunday with DJ Steve Cunningham. No cover before 9 p.m.

Dungeons & Drag Queens

Sunday, February 16, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Dungeons Master Paul Curry leads a party of drag queens as they play Dungeons and Dragons live. Tickets via Dice.fm.