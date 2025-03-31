Finding my way: the struggles and strength of transgender youth in NYC

In New York City, an estimated 500 to 1,000 transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) youth experience homelessness on any given night. Yet, despite their growing presence, they remain among the most vulnerable and underserved populations. Many face rejection from family, discrimination in shelters, and a lack of affirming services leaving them with few safe options.

I know this reality well. I was one of them.

Finding Community in a Broken System

In the winter of 1999, I arrived at New York City’s Port Authority with a small duffel bag slung over my shoulder and nowhere to go. I was 18, homeless, and searching for safety. Like many LGBTQ+ youth, I came to the city seeking freedom and belonging. But instead of finding refuge, I was met with the harsh realities of life on the streets.

At the time, there were few resources for homeless youth, and even fewer for those who were LGBTQ+. Shelters and other emergency housing options were far from affirming. In many cases they caused more harm than good. I was once turned away from a shelter simply because I refused to dress according to the gender marker on my ID. I was given a choice: present as female or be denied a bed. I chose the street.

Eventually, I met a friend at a youth shelter in Atlantic City who told me about The NYC LGBT Community Center — back then, still called The Gay and Lesbian Center. She described it as a place that could help people like me.

Following her advice, I walked through the cold Manhattan streets, scanning for the rainbow flag she had mentioned. When I finally spotted it, waving against the gray winter sky, I felt a flicker of hope.

Inside, the warmth hit me immediately. I approached the front desk, my voice shaky with exhaustion. “I just got here,” I said. “I don’t have anywhere to go.”

The man at the desk didn’t hesitate. “Got it,” he said. “Let’s see what we can do.”

I walked out of The Center that evening with a list of potential resources, two subway tokens, and a few snacks. It wasn’t a solution, but it was a start.

That night, for the first time in a long time, I felt less alone.

The reality for transgender youth in NYC