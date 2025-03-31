Linda La performs two spoken word pieces during a Transgender Day of Visibility event at The Center on March 28.

Members of New York City’s transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community gathered in the West Village on Friday, March 28, to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with an event centered on joy and resilience.

Held at Manhattan’s LGBT Community Center and hosted by the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG) in partnership with Amida Care — a New York Medicaid plan dedicated to sexual health and gender-affirming care — Transcending Visibility: A Celebration of Trans Joy brought together activists, artists, health advocates, and community members for a night of film, performance, reflection, and empowerment. Transgender Day of Visibility is observed annually on March 31.

“Today is a day for celebration,” said Yanery Cruz, director of advocacy and programs at NYTAG. “For us to protect our joy, to protect our mental health and to lean into community for support.”

The evening’s joyful tone stood in contrast to the broader political climate, as the TGNCNB community faces heightened political adversity under the new Trump administration, including a surge in anti-trans actions and executive orders.

“It’s a really significant holiday because there’s a lot of erasure happening within our community,” Cruz noted, pointing to the removal of the “T” from the LGBTQ+ acronym on the Stonewall National Monument. “Without the T, we wouldn’t be where we’re at today.”

That sense of erasure and the urgency to push back against it with visibility resonated with many attendees and organizers.

“We must be seen and must be heard,” said attendee Lynn Morrison, also featured in one of the event’s short films. “To raise our voices, to show solidarity, and to let our administration know that we’re not going anywhere.”

The evening featured many community partners, including The New Pride Agenda, Trans formative Schools, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and NYC Health + Hospitals. Each partner was invited to introduce themselves and speak briefly about the work of their organization. Health and well-being was front and center in the midst of threats to gender-affirming care and Medicaid access.

“Being able to partner with organizations like NYTAG, New Pride Agenda, Community Healthcare Network — we have a whole Trans Health Coalition,” Jessica Zyrie, TGNB health and HIV prevention coordinator at Amida Care, told Gay City News. “And seeing all of the work that each of the organizations are individually doing, and then collectively doing, allows for that optimism to be there. We are going to stand up against this.”

The evening’s festivities began with a screening of the award-winning short documentary film “MnM,” directed by Twiggy Pucci Garçon. The film followed chosen siblings Mermaid and Milan Garcon, celebrating their joy and self-expression, while also delving into the strength and elegance of living as non-binary individuals within the drag ballroom community. Laughter and cheers bubbled up as the audience watched — many sipping on refreshments or munching on popcorn handed out by staff.

That celebration of community talent continued with the premiere of a NYTAG video campaign centering TGNCNB leaders of all ages reflecting on the question: What does trans visibility mean to you?

The evening turned toward reflection, history, and wisdom as NYTAG’s founder and co-executive director of programs, Kiara St. James, took the stage for a fireside chat with Athena Rivera, NYTAG’s community engagement coordinator.

Speaking on themes of joy and protection, St. James emphasized the importance of collective- and self-care, urging the audience to prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being; to become civically engaged; and to advocate for the most vulnerable members of the community, including those at risk of deportation.

St. James also called for reverence to the elders — or what she called “seasoned warriors” — of the community.

“I know oftentimes the focus is on our youth, which is very important,” St. James told the audience. “But we have to also honor those who paved the way for us to have this amazing life that we have today.”

That intergenerational sentiment echoed throughout the evening. Former television host and longtime trans rights activist Diana Montford offered a reminder of just how far the movement has come.

“Don’t be afraid,” Montford told the crowd. “It was way worse 60 years ago. Way worse, way, way worse. Now there are laws on the books — if they try to destroy us, they cannot because we have achieved worldwide acceptance.”

For some in the audience, Montford’s words and the presence of trans elders carried deep emotional weight. “It was just so powerful to see the people that are advocating for us and fighting for us,” said one attendee, who asked not to be named out of concern for safety. “This generational knowledge that is being shared in the multi generations — I think it’s really key in this moment, because we need perspective.”

The event continued with a lip-sync performance by drag artist Junior Mintt, taking to the stage in a black and gold gospel robe that gave way to layers of shimmering pink, blue, and white. Her rendition of Kierra Sheard’s “Something Has to Break,” woven with protest audio, had audience members cheering, with some taking to their feet, pulling out dollar bills in support.

“I think it’s very important for queer people to be able to reclaim spirituality and be able to define it for themselves,” Mintt told Gay City News. “I think believing in something higher than you is queer as hell. You’re believing in something that tangibly you cannot prove.”

The performance ended by engaging the audience in a chant: “I believe in my power. I believe in your power. I believe in our power. I believe in Black Trans power!”

That spirit of liberation continued through the final act of the evening with a performance of two spoken word pieces performed by Linda La.

“We are the generation to change the times,” La spoke during her performance of “The Inevitable Truth.” “Every tradition, every norm, every injustice, every system, every generational curse. But we were always meant to rise to the occasion, for we are the occasion — the brilliant relation between all that is joyful and free that many can’t help but envy. The Trans Renaissance is this world’s destiny.”

The applause faded and the crowd began to disperse. Some attendees slowly made their way toward the exit, others stayed to mingle, snag a last slice of pizza, or chat with the organizers and performers.

“I think this event was not only about trans joy,” Cruz told Gay City News. “But it came down to trans resilience as well.”

For Zyrie, the event offered a necessary reminder.

“I just really want to highlight the importance of remembering to sit in joy,” Zyrie said. “And remembering to sit in the opposition not owning what it means to be a human and to have a good heart.”

As the crowd thinned, Sienna North, an attendee on their way to the door, paused to reflect. “The performances, the speaking engagements, the discussions that we had were all so powerful. I know I’m walking out of here today with so much more spirit in me.”