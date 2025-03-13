Pete Buttigieg says he won’t run for office in Michigan

Pete Buttigieg won’t run for office in Michigan, but his name remains in the mix for the 2028 presidential race.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, facing ongoing speculation about his political future, announced he does not plan to run for office in Michigan ahead of pivotal elections for governor and US Senate.

“I care deeply about who Michigan will elect as governor and send to the US Senate next year, but I have decided against competing in either race,” Buttigieg, the first out gay Senate-confirmed cabinet official, wrote on social media platforms as well as on Substack. “I remain enthusiastic about helping candidates who share our values — and who understand that in this moment, leadership means not only opposing today’s cruel chaos, but also presenting a vision of a better alternative.”

He added: “While my own plans don’t include running for office in 2026, I remain intensely focused on consolidating, communicating, and supporting a vision for this alternative. The decisions made by elected leaders matter entirely because of how they shape our everyday lives — and the choices made in these years will decide the American people’s access to freedom, security, democracy, and prosperity for the rest of our lifetimes.”

The pair of seats are opening up because Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters announced in January that he was not seeking another term in office.

In the longer statement posted on Substack, Buttigieg — whose name is often mentioned as a potential contender for president in 2028 — said he has been catching up on family time since he concluded his work with the Biden administration in January. Buttigieg said he has spent the last five years in Traverse City, Michigan, where his husband, Chasten, went to high school, and where they bought a home and had children.

“Though an adopted and relatively new Michigander, it wasn’t long before I was approached about potentially running for office here,” Buttigieg explained on Substack. “Next year will bring elections for the governor’s office and for one of our state’s seats in the US Senate. I thought seriously about both, especially after being encouraged by some of the leaders in Michigan whom I most respect, as well as by people I’ve encountered when I’m picking up groceries, catching a flight, or at the mall with my family.”

Buttigieg offered a preview of his work ahead, saying he plans to spend time “engaging both legacy and digital media” as well as partners, allies, friends, and strangers in an effort to develop his vision for the future.

David Axelrod, who formerly led President Barack Obama’s campaigns and served as senior advisor to the president, told Politico that the Senate election would have been too close to the 2028 presidential race.

“The hardest decision in politics is to pass on a race you have a very good chance to win,” Axelrod said. “Pete was an A-list recruit and would have been a formidable candidate for the Senate had he chosen to run. But had he won in ’26, it would almost certainly have taken him out of the conversation for ’28. This certainly keeps that option open.”

Formerly the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg famously won — at least on paper — the 2020 Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses, taking home the most delegates (14), even as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the most votes. With that victory, Buttigieg became the first out gay person to win a state primary for president. Buttigieg dropped out of the race in early March of 2020.

“My party has a deep and talented bench here in Michigan, and I am certain that we will nominate an outstanding candidate for each office,” Buttigieg said.