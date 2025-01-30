What to do in queer NYC January 30-February 2

Giddy Up!

Thursday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau as they celebrate Eduardo Martínez-Leyva’s debut poetry collection, “Cowboy Park.” Martínez-Leyva’s poems explore themes of self-discover and acceptance along the U.S.-Mexico border. Martínez-Leyva will be joined by LGBTQ+ poets River 瑩瑩 Dandelion, Seth Leeper, and Francisco Márquez. To reserve a copy of “Cowboy Park,” email the Bureau at contact@bgsqd.com.

Book Cover Design Class

Thursday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Hive Mind Books and illustrator Jedidiah Dore invite you to design your own book cover with their new interactive workshop. Learn the foundation of great book cover design, regardless of genre, and leave the class with your own book cover! Tickets via HiveMindBooks.com.

Boys’ Club

Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join funny boys Nico Carney and Conor Janda for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe even cake! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

(Re) Present

Friday, January 31, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

No, Dear Magazine’s (Re)Present reading series pays homage to the revolutionary spirit of New York City poetry. The evening will feature readings by Kyle Carrero Lopez, Joey De Jesus, Marti Irving, Omotara James, and Kat Rejsek.

HoPa Lunar New Year Party

Friday, January 31, 10 p.m.

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Celebrate the year of the snake with a special Lunar New Year-edition of HoPa – New York’s hottest underwear party for AAPI queers. Tickets via RedEyeNY.com.

Triple D’s

Friday, January 31, 10 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

DJs, drag, and dancing — what more can you ask for on a Friday night? Club Cumming and Dyke Beer are partnering to bring you the Triple D’s, featuring Don Macho Piccho, and DJs Flared Bass, Jesshere, and Jessica Chaos.

Disco Drip

Friday, January 31, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

DJs Jon Ali & Senobyte present Disco Drip, a new dance party hosted by Gumbo and Mehmooni, and featuring go-go performances by Hector, Roc.ko, and Breezy. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Undressed: The Musical

Saturday, February 1, 7:30 p.m.

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Don’t miss Undressed, the musical improv show where your most embarrassing story gets turned into an improvised Broadway-style musical. Tickets via RedEyeNY.com.

Made in Asia

Saturday, February 1, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Asian drag excellence at Made in Asia, the largest AAPI drag festival in America. This year’s line-up features an all-star cast, including Jiggly Calient, Jujubee, Jasmine Rice, and over 25 other AAPI drag performances. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Balls Deep Disco

Saturday, February 1, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody is keeping the disco vibes flowing with Balls Deep Disco. Go deep with DJs Burn Baby and Patrick Kyle at the ultimate disco party, featuring classic, new, and house disco at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Shush

Saturday, February 1, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

What happens at Hush may stay at Hush, but Shush Saturdays are no secret. No cover before midnight.

Belt ‘n Brunch

Sunday, February 2, 12 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Drag sensation Laomi Peppa is hosting a Belt ‘n Brunch fundraiser with Karaoke DJ King James that will benefit the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Bingo Brunch

Sunday, February 2, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Jacklynn hyde hosts a bottomless bingo brunch with DJs &Drew and Gingy every Sunday at The Dickens. Reservations via TheDickensNYC.com.

Queer Swing Dance

Sunday, February 2, 3 p.m.

Christ Church, 326 Clinton Street Brooklyn, NY

Come swing out with Queer Swing Dance NYC the first Sunday of every month! Intro sessions during the first hour, followed by two hours of social dance. No experience or partner necessary. Tickets via Eventbrite.

EuroTea

Sunday, February 2, 3 p.m.

Playhouse, 100A 7th Avenue South, New York, NY

Join John Montoya as he hosts New York’s best Eurovision party every Sunday at Playhouse in the West Village!