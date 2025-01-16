What to do in queer NYC January 16-19

What Are You Looking At? Opening Reception

Thursday, January 16, 6 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau for the opening reception of their new exhibit, “What Are You Looking At?” It explores the space between artist and subject. Artists featured include Daniel Cavanaugh, Kelwin Coleman, Norbert Garcia Jr., Bouﬀant Bouﬀant, and Scott Mabe. The exhibit runs through April 20, 2025.

Wonderful Watercolors Workshop

Thursday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Hive Mind Books and artist Jedidiah Dore for a creative watercolor workshop. Students will be guided through various techniques and will have their own finished masterpiece by the end of class. Tickets via HiveMindBooks.com.

Ask a F*ckboy

Thursday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Andrea Popova and Val Bodurtha host a new comedy show inviting female comics to share their most unhinged dating stories to a panel of “f***boys” (aka male comedians). Said f***boys then weigh in, and madness ensues — sounds like fun! Tickets via Caveat.nyc.

Ian Abel & Kiki Saraia

Friday, January 17, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Queer singer-songwriter duo Ian Abel and Kiki Saraia come to C’mon Everybody. Abel is a self-described queer fantasy lovechild of an East Village comic book nerd with a heart of gold, while Saraia is a Bronx native whose airy harmonies and lyrical humor will make the audience laugh, cry, or fall in love. Find out for yourself, tickets via Dice.fm.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, January 17, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Pop Odyssey

Friday, January 17, 10 p.m.

Vers, 714 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Dance the night away every Friday in Hell’s Kitchen with DJ Robert Maril and a rotating set of guest DJs.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, January 18, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend — advanced registration via Eventbrite.

Astoria’s Kingdom

Saturday, January 18, 7 p.m.

Albatross Bar, 36-19 24th Avenue, Astoria, NY

Mx. LeStrange and Daddy Hyde host a free night of drag, debauchery, and delight! The duo will be joined by special guests Throb Fosse and Meat Puppet.

Sapphest

Saturday, January 18, 9 p.m.

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Sapphest is New York’s premier sapphic play festival, showcasing six short plays written and directed by up-and-coming sapphic artists. Each play has been inspired by pop songs written by queer female artists, including “After Midnight” by Chappell Roan and “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman. Tickets via Caveat.nyc.

Get Stoned with Sasha Colby

Saturday, January 18, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

3 Dollar Bill invites you to get ‘stoned’ with mother herself — RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby! The night will also feature Dev Doee, Jazmine, Barbie Swae, beats by Joe Michael and Arra, and so much more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Daddy O

Saturday, January 18, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The Daddy O — Brooklyn’s best underwear party — returns to C’mon Everybody with DJ Brian Halligan. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Sundaze

Sunday, January 19, 10 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Forget about the Sunday Scaries with Sundaze, Hush’s Sunday night happy hour featuring the city’s sexiest gogo boys!

The Kizha Carr Show

Sunday, January 19, 11:30 p.m.

Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

She’s insane, profane, and doesn’t have a brain — but bearded queen Kizha Carr will surely ruffle your feathers and make you laugh! Don’t miss the Kizha Carr show every Sunday at Industry Bar.