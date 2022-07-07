What to do in queer NYC July 7-10

Looking for something to do in the city this weekend? Check out our list of LGBTQ-friendly activities in the days ahead:

HOT! Festival

When: Thursday, July 7 – Thursday, July 30, various times

Where: Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002

HOT Festival returns to Dixon Place to celebrate its 30th anniversary with an outstanding lineup of over 20 queer art performances, including theater, dance, music, literature, ​and trans media. There are shows most evenings in both the lounge and main stage throughout the month of July. Visit DixonPlace.org for full listings and tickets.

Daddy – A Queer Comedy Show

When: Thursday, July 7, 9-10:30 p.m.

Where: Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11105

Daddy returns with its monthly queer stand-up comedy series on the first Thursday of every month. This month’s lineup includes Gabe Gonzalez, Bailey Pope, Corey Saunders, Danny Suggs, Michael Verdi, and more! Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Furball NYC

When: Friday, July 8, 10 p.m.

Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001

Furball NYC and Joe Fiore kick off Bear Week with an all night dance party celebrating the city’s bear community. Gear strongly encouraged. Tickets via Furball.nyc.

TransLatinx March

When: Saturday, July 9, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Corona Plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens

March for trans liberation at the 11th annual TransLatinx March, which will be held in Jackson Heights. The march will focus on calling for justice for sex workers and denouncing employment discrimination against the trans community. Make the Road NY is involved in the organizing effort.

Fire Island Pines Male Erotic Art Trunk Show

When: Saturday, July 9, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Reflections – 73 Bay Walk – Fire Island Pines, NY 11782

Doable Guys is bringing their trunk art show back to Fire Island! Join artists at Reflections rental property and treat yourself to some sexy original pieces of art. All pieces are reasonably priced and ready to carry home with you. This event is happening, rain or shine.

SKIN

When: Saturday, July 9, 9:30-11 p.m.

Where: Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Members Only Boylesque — New York City’s award-winning queer boylesque enter”taint”ers — present their newest show: SKIN, a new queer revue. Get tickets via OvationTix.

Sweat Tea

When: Sunday, July 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019

Pheromone invites you to come as you are and get a noseful at their monthly party for armpit fetishists: Sweat Tea. This month, they’re bringing the party to Hell’s Kitchen. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Advanced tickets available at PheromoneNYC.com.