What to Do in Queer NYC March 31-April 3

Kick off the month of April with free pool, club nights, poetry, and other options. Here’s a roundup of things to do from March 31 through April 3.

Transgender Day of Visibility Wig and Clothing Drive

When: Thursday, March 31; 3-7 p.m.

Where: 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

The Brooklyn Ghost Project is hosting a wig and clothing drive on Transgender Day of Visibility. Folks can attend from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pandemic Burlesque At Club Cumming

When: Thursday, March 31;7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Tallulah Talons, the self-proclaimed “giantess of burlesque,” invites you and your friends to an intimate burlesque show you won’t forget at Club Cumming! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

Miz Jade is EVERYTHING

When: Friday, April 1, 10 p.m.

Where: Metropolitan Bar, 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Shade” pops into Metropolitan for EVERYTHING — a night of drag, pop, house, hip-hop, throwbacks, and everything in between! Music by DJ JK.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kick off the weekend right and dance the night away at the Spot, Hell’s Kitchen’s newest queer bar. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Celebrate National Poetry Month

When: Saturday, April 2, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

Kick off National Poetry Month at the Bureau of General Services—Queer Division with award-winning queer poets Lisa Dordal & Emanuel Xavier, who will share poems of wisdom, struggle, and transformation. All are welcome to attend, in-person or online.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Conner Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

H2Hoe @ Hush

When: Saturdays, starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Hush (formerly Therapy), 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Come get soaked with Laguna Bloo, Brita Filter, and Kiki Ball-Change as they entertain the audience with sickening group numbers every Saturday night! Arrive early to make sure you get a good seat.

Showtime Saturdays @ Stonewall

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night at the birthplace of Pride. Alternating cast of queens include Ari Kiki, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, Catrina Lovelace and more!

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.