What to Do in Queer NYC December 16-19

The home stretch of the holiday season is bringing a selection of options for queer New Yorkers, including LGBTQ storytelling, networking, and benefit concerts. If you’re not looking for a themed event, check out happy hour specials at queer bars across the city — including some listed below.

LGBTQ Holiday Networking

When: Thursday, December 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Townhouse of New York, 236 East 58th Street in Manhattan

Network with LGBTQ professionals at a holiday party at The Townhouse of New York. Drinks are $2 off. Tickets start at $10 for non-members, though early registration closes at noon on the day of the event. Walk-ins are also available. Learn more via Eventbrite.

Kweendom at Pete’s Candy Store

When: Friday, December 17 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Pete’s Candy Store at 709 Lorimer Street in Manhattan

Kweendom is hosting an annual holiday spectacular with five queer comedians. The event is free, but hosts are collecting donations for Immgiration Equality, with the first $50 being matched. The event will feature Zach Zimmerman, Sheria Mattis, Connor Creagan, Glo Shantae Butler, and Lex Powell. Learn more at facebook.com/kweendomcomedy.

Queer Holiday Stories

When: Saturday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: LGBT Community Center at 208 West 13th Street, Room 210 in Manhattan

Get in the holiday spirit with queer “holigay” storytelling featuring olaiya olayemi, Shomi Noise, Chewy May, and Calvin Cato. A donation of $10 is suggested and masks are required, as well as vaccination proof. Register via Eventbrite.

Queer Memoir Storytelling — I Hate the Holidays

When: Sunday, December 19 at 4 p.m.; doors open at 3:30

Where: 21 A Clinton Street in Manhattan

“Queer Memoir” is another fun LGBTQ storytelling show — and this month’s edition is appropriately themed around the holidays. Doors open at 3:30 and tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The event can also be streamed live for $5. The in-person event requires proof of vaccination. Livestream participants will receive a private YouTube link on the day of the show. Register via Evenbrite.

Jazz Benefit Concert for Black Trans Lives

When: Sunday, December 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn

A jazz concert with a full program of music — including holiday tunes — will be held to benefit Black Trans Liberation and For the Gworls. All of the proceeds will go to those two organizations. Tickets start at $20 and people can sign up on Eventbrite.

Sunday Night Fever

When: Sunday, December 19 at 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes at 2 Wyckoff Avenue in Brooklyn

Wrap up your weekend and get your groove on at House of Yes’ “Sunday Night Fever” event. Attendees can get in for free if they register on Eventbrite ahead of time.

Happy Hour at Cubbyhole

When: Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Where: Cubbyhole Bar at 281 West 12th Street in Manhattan

Choose from wine, beer, or well drink options at Cubbyhole — a bar known as a lesbian social space but also welcomes folks from across the LGBTQ community.