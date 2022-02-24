What to Do in Queer NYC February 24-March 9

There is plenty to do around the city over the next couple of weeks – from networking, gallery openings, laser tag, drag brunch, and more. Please note that although the city is loosening up some COVID restrictions, many of the venues still require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Out Pro Lounge – NYC: Network with LGBTQ Professionals at HUSH

When: Thursday, February 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Start networking in person again with LGBTQ Professionals. Their monthly networking mixer is returning to Hell’s Kitchen. Sign-up via Eventbrite to connect with fellow queers in your industry.

Queer Laser Tag & Bowling Night

When: Thursday, February 24, 7-11 pm.

Where: Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Queer Social invites you to turn off the apps and join them at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Advanced tickets are $25; $30 at the door (discount for Queer Social subscribers). Get tickets via Eventbrite.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Friday, January 14; show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

The competition is heating up on the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand. Visit gaycitynews.com for the full list of participating bars.

Queerotica: Comedy Night

When: Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Make your way up to the rare book room at The Strand Bookstore for Queerotica Comedy, a hilarious evening of LGBTQ stand-up. Comedians include Judy Gold, DeAnne Smith, Justin Covington, Julia Shiplett, Sam Morrison, and Sheria Mattis. Get tickets via Strandbooks.com.

Glitter, Disco, House… oh my!

When: Saturday, February 26 at 9 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Glitterbox NYC brings a night of disco, drag, go-go spectacles, glitter, and house music to Williamsburg. Music from Luke Solomo, Rimarkable, and Simon Dunmore. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Connor Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Alaska Bangz

When: Sunday, February 27. 2 shows: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., doors open an hour before each show.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Experience Miley Cyrus’ iconic album, Bangerz, like never before. Drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck and director Nick Laughlin return to 3 Dollar Bill with an all new stage show featuring dancers, drag performers, live vocals, special guests and more. Get tickets via seetickets.us.

Drag Bingo at the Huntress

When: Sundays, starting at 2 p.m.

Where: The Huntress, 24-03 41st Avenue, Long Island City, NY

Sundays are for brunch — and bingo! Gigi Deetz and Pussy Willow host a shenanigans-filled afternoon that’ll have you forgetting the weekend is almost over. Win prizes from Otis & Finn and Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.

In-Person Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alchemical Studios, 104 West 14th Street, New York, NY

Doable Guys, a homoerotic art collective based in New York, hosts a sexy evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models. Wine will be provided, but guests are welcome to BYOB or bring snacks. Tickets are $20 per person ($15 for members) and are available via DoableGuys.com.

RuPaul Takes Over the World

When: Tuesdays, starting at 7 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

RuPaul has gone global with Drag Race UK vs. the World, an international version of Drag Race All Stars from the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, and Thailand. There are drink specials all night.

Tuesday Happy Hour @ Lambda Lounge

When: Every Tuesday from 6-10 p.m.

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York, NY

Tuesday is the new Friday at Lambda Lounge with two-for-one specials every Tuesday. Located in the heart of Harlem, Lambda Lounge is one of New York’s only Black-owned LGBTQ bars.

Mother Madelyn

When: Wednesdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Madelyn Hatter continues her search for New York’s next drag star performer with Mother, the city’s newest drag competition. The event takes place every Wednesday at Hush with DJ UFo.

Wallpaper Saints: Photographs by Frank Mullaney

When: Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

BGSQD proudly presents Frank Mullany’s Wallpaper Saints, a homoerotic photo series featuring queer men and women and inspired by holy prayer cards that Mullany collected in his youth. Show opens on March 3rd and is on view through May 29. Obtain tickets to the opening reception via Eventbrite.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

Glow Job’s Funhouse

When: Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

House of Yes and Glow Job presents Glow Job’s Funhouse Show, a carnival of demented fabulousness. The event is hosted by Glow Job, music by Boyyyish, and performances by Lola Von Rox, Alaska the Lost Boy Joshua Dean, and many more. Secure tickets via Eventbrite.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kick off the weekend right and dance the night awayat the Spot, Hell’s Kitchen’s newest queer bar. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every Friday night.

Pop Rave Fridays

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Looking for variety in your music? Head to The Q, a queer club, for Pop Rave Fridays with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.

It’s Britney Brunch

When: Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Stella 34 Trattoria (inside Macy’s, 151 West 34th Street, New York, NY

Close out your weekend with Kammie Moore, Lucy Stoole, Pattaya, and Shuga Cain as they sign and dance to iconic hits from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Grab tickets via Flip Phone Events.

Showtime Saturdays @ Stonewall

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Dance the night away with a rotating cast of queens, including Ari Kiki, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, Catrina Lovelace and more!

H2Hoe @ Hush

When: Saturdays, starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Hush (formerly Therapy), 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Come get soaked with Laguna Bloo, Brita Filter, and Kiki Ball-Change as they entertain the audience with sickening group numbers every Saturday night! Arrive early to make sure you get a good seat.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

Rock out @ RockBar

When: Sunday, March 6 from 4-9 p.m.

Where: Rockbar, 185 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Close out your weekend head banging at this LGBTQ rock music event. DJ Steven Cunningham will be spinning all afternoon.

Exhale to Inhale Yoga

When: Tuesdays, from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center, 1561 Bedford Avenue, Ground Suite A, Brooklyn, NY

Join Matty Espino for Exhale to Inhale Yoga, a 12-week series that runs through April 12th. All experience levels are welcome.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.