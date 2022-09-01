What to do in queer NYC September 1-4

Kick off the first weekend of September with a bookstore event, drag performances, and other events across queer NYC in the days ahead.

Pride Toastmasters

When: Thursday, September 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Pride Toastmasters is a sub-brand of Toastmasters tailored to the LGBTQ+ community. The New York chapter of Pride Toastmasters hosts virtual sessions every other Thursday to help members improve their public speaking skills. For more information, email vpm@pridetoastmasters.com.

Trans Survival Town Hall

When: Friday, September 2, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011

Pinko Magazine is hosting a town hall with the BGSQD to discuss the ongoing attacks on the transgender community. Lou Cornum, a Pinko Magazine editor, will moderate a panel with Cecilia Gentili, Kiara St. James, Nsambu Za Suekama, and Nikki Easterday to discuss the current anti-trans political climate, similar events in the past, and what can be done.

Girl Nation NYC

When: Friday, September 2, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Girl Nation NYC takes over the Stonewall Inn’s second floor on the first Friday of every month. There will be alternating DJs and burlesque and gogo dancers all night long.

Jax Off Broadway

When: Saturday, September 3, 19 p.m.

Where: Icon, 31-84 33rd Street, Astoria, NY, 11106

Join drag performer Jax as they bring Off-Broadway to Queens with DJ Dirty Dishes. These two will bring the party until the early hours. No cover.

PLAY

When: Saturday, September 3, 10 p.m.

Where: 42 d’Or, 512 West 42nd Street, New York, NY, 10036

Celebrate Labor Day early with PLAY — now at the newly renovated 42 d’Or. Allison Nunes and Filipe Guerra will be spinning tracks all evening. Find tickets via Seetickets.us

Black & Pink Mailing Event

When: Sunday, September 4, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Bluestockings Collective, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002

Black & Pink is a prison abolitionist organization dedicated to eradicating the criminal punishment system and liberating LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV. The NYC chapter invites you to join them for an afternoon of letter-writing and mail processing at Bluestockings. No experience necessary. Mask and proof of vaccination required.

Pandemic Burlesque At Club Cumming

When: Sunday, August 4, 10-11:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Tallulah Talons, the self-proclaimed ‘giantess of burlesque,’ is joined by Tsarina Hellfire, Messica Rabbit, and Stanqi Sex for an evening of burlesque you won’t forget at Club Cumming. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.