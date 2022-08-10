What to do in queer NYC August 11-14

The middle of the month of August is filled with events for LGBTQ folks in New York City — including rock climbing, nightlife, NYC Black Pride, and much more. Read below to find several events on deck in the days ahead.

Free HIV Testing and Sex Kits

When: Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Where: Bed-Stuy (1360 Fulton St): 5/12, 5/26, 6/9, 6/23, 7/7, 7/21; Crown Heigths (1561 Bedford Ave): 5/19, 6/2, 6/16, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28

Free HIV testing and sex kits are available through a mobile van at alternate locations in Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights on Thursdays. Among the services include PrEP/PEP consultation and information, and services are available regardless of parental consent. Find out more information by contacting Edgar Garcia at 347-624-0912 or Santa Fernandez of NYU Langone at 718-431-2667.

Chosen Family Group in Staten Island

When: Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Where: Zoom and in-person at the Pride Center of Staten Island at 25 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island

Take part in a monthly chosen family group intended to support people in the LGBTQ community who may have strained relationships with their original family. To participate on Zoom, the meeting ID is 872 6054 1505 and the passcode is 913763. For more information, contact Hailey Dawson by phone at 718-808-1354 or by email at hdawson@pridecentersi.org.

SQUIRT: a dyke dance party

When: Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wet Spot at 175 Stockholm Street, Apt 214, Brooklyn, NY

Enjoy queer DJs and performances on the rooftop dance floor at Wet Spot, a DIY performance venue. Squirt — a dyke dance party — is geared towards dykes and trans and non-binary individuals. Tickets are $10 and BYOB is not permitted. Learn more via Eventbrite .

LGBTQ History Walking Tour

When: Saturday, August 13 at 11 a.m.

Where: McCarthy Square at the intersection of Charles Street & Waverly Place

Christopher Street Tours is offering a two-hour walking tour of numerous LGBTQ historic sites, including the Stonewall Inn, NYC AIDS Memorial, the LGBT Community Center, and more. Students and seniors are eligible for discounted tickets, and LGBTQ youth under 18 are able to take part in the tour for free. In general, tickets are $30. Contact christopherstreettours@gmail.com for more information, including about accessibility. Sign up for tickets through Eventbrite.

Dave’s Lesbian Bar

When: Saturday, August 13 at 11 a.m.

Where: Socrates Sculpture Park 32-01 Vernon Boulevard Queens, NY

Dave’s Lesbian Bar — a pop-up party with events in Queens — is partnering with Socrates Sculpture Park on an LGBTQ food festival and market featuring live music, performances, and food by queer chefs. There will be yoga, a farm stand, and a pantry with free books, clothes, and essential items. From noon to 8 p.m. there will be a queer food market, which will feature live music and performance art beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to provide a $10 donation. Learn more via Eventbrite.

Sunday at The Eagle

When: Sunday, August 14 from 5 p.m. to close

Where: 554 W 28th Street New York, NY

Sunday Funday at The Eagle — a leather bar in Manhattan — starts with “Beer Blast,” which begins at 5 p.m. and features music from DJ Corey Craig along with $4 domestic draft beers and $6 shot specials. There is a $10 cover beginning at 9 p.m. DJ Sam Gee will take over at 10 p.m.