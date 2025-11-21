Remembrance

Transgender Day of Remembrance observed in NYC

A memorial on display at the LGBT Community Center on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed at several events across New York City on Nov. 20, including at the LGBT Community Center, where the theme was “Lives Remembered, Futures Reclaimed.”

The evening event at The Center, which paid tribute to individuals whose lives were lost to hate, violence, or suicide, featured performances, remarks, and a meal for attendees. Hosted by Michelle Citron, the event also included Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings, who held space for trans individuals killed by gun violence in 2025. The Human Beings held placards featuring photos representing the individuals who were killed.

Tabytha Gonzalez, who is the director of policy and advocacy at Destination Tomorrow, was the keynote speaker, and there was a performance by Jayae Riley, Jr.

See some photos below:

Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings stand to represent trans individuals lost to deadly violence.
Aubrey Dameron, 25, of Oklahoma, was among the late individuals highlighted during the Transgender Day of Remembrance event.Donna Aceto
Jayae Riley, Jr., performs.Donna Aceto
Tabytha Gonzalez delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings.Donna Aceto

On Nov. 15, nearly a week before Trans Day of Remembrance, was a Trans Awareness Week at SoMad called “Life!” It was curated by Rachel Rampleman and artist Julie J and featured performances by Mariyea and God Complex.

The event included a drag show and free tattoos, and there was a range of art on display.

See some photos below:

Drag performer Mariyea.Donna Aceto
Drag performer God Complex.
Mariyea and Julie J perform a scene from “Dreamgirls.”Donna Aceto
Curator and drag perforer Julie J.Donna Aceto

