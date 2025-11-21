Transgender Day of Remembrance observed in NYC

A memorial on display at the LGBT Community Center on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed at several events across New York City on Nov. 20, including at the LGBT Community Center, where the theme was “Lives Remembered, Futures Reclaimed.”

The evening event at The Center, which paid tribute to individuals whose lives were lost to hate, violence, or suicide, featured performances, remarks, and a meal for attendees. Hosted by Michelle Citron, the event also included Gays Against Guns’ Human Beings, who held space for trans individuals killed by gun violence in 2025. The Human Beings held placards featuring photos representing the individuals who were killed.

Tabytha Gonzalez, who is the director of policy and advocacy at Destination Tomorrow, was the keynote speaker, and there was a performance by Jayae Riley, Jr.

See some photos below:

On Nov. 15, nearly a week before Trans Day of Remembrance, was a Trans Awareness Week at SoMad called “Life!” It was curated by Rachel Rampleman and artist Julie J and featured performances by Mariyea and God Complex.

The event included a drag show and free tattoos, and there was a range of art on display.

See some photos below: