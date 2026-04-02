The Center hosts Transgender Day of Visibility art exhibition

Arkanoii Dante Guzman with their work, entitled, “Dissection of my Reflections.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and LGBTQ community members joined The Center in Manhattan on March 31 for a Transgender Day of Visibility event focused on the work of local artists.

The special event served as the opening of Transcendent Reflections: Where the Body Speaks, which is an exhibition made up of life-size body mapping works. The artists behind the exhibition are part of Project Transcend, a 12-week workshop supporting transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary artists as they create self-portraits through body mapping.

The Transgender Day of Visibility event featured a panel conversation, workshops, live performances, food, and more.

See some photos below: