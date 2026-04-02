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The Center hosts Transgender Day of Visibility art exhibition

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Arkanoii Dante Guzman with their work, entitled, “Dissection of my Reflections."
Arkanoii Dante Guzman with their work, entitled, “Dissection of my Reflections.”
Donna Aceto

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and LGBTQ community members joined The Center in Manhattan on March 31 for a Transgender Day of Visibility event focused on the work of local artists.

The special event served as the opening of Transcendent Reflections: Where the Body Speaks, which is an exhibition made up of life-size body mapping works. The artists behind the exhibition are part of Project Transcend, a 12-week workshop supporting transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary artists as they create self-portraits through body mapping.

The Transgender Day of Visibility event featured a panel conversation, workshops, live performances, food, and more.

See some photos below:

Artist Luca Beau with his work, “Pleiades."
Artist Luca Beau with his work, “Pleiades.”Donna Aceto
Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams addresses the audience.Donna Aceto
Taylor Brown, who leads the Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, with NYC Commission on Gender Equity executive director Priya Nair.
Taylor Brown, who leads the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, with NYC Commission on Gender Equity executive director Priya Nair.Donna Aceto
Artist L Nichols talks about the inspiration behind their work.
Artist L Nichols talks about the inspiration behind their work.Donna Aceto
Tabytha Gonzalez of Destination Tomorrow and Kim Watson-Benjamin of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams' office.
Tabytha Gonzalez of Destination Tomorrow and Kim Watson-Benjamin of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ office.Donna Aceto
Longtime columnist Michael Musto and The Center's CEO, Dr. Carla Smith.
Longtime columnist Michael Musto and The Center’s CEO, Dr. Carla Smith.Donna Aceto
Project Transcend co-director Tym Moss.
Project Transcend co-director Tym Moss.Donna Aceto

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