Schumer and Goldman formally introduce bill to protect Rainbow Flag

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressmember Dan Goldman — both from New York — formally introduced their legislation that would make the Rainbow Flag a Congressionally-authorized flag, including at the Stonewall National Monument.

The bill’s introduction comes two weeks after the Trump administration removed the Rainbow Flag from the flagpole at the Stonewall National Monument, prompting widespread anger and demands for the flag’s restoration. While activists and elected officials re-raised a Rainbow Flag on that flagpole, Schumer announced at a Feb. 15 press conference that he would propose a bill to protect the Rainbow Flag. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is co-sponsoring the bill in the upper house.

The Senate’s version of the legislation states that the bill’s purpose is “to designate the Pride flag as an authorized flag eligible for display at units of the National Park System,” “to condemn the removal of the Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument,” and “to express the sense of the Senate that the Pride flag should be restored at Stonewall National Monument.”

The Trump administration has defended its decision to remove the flag, saying “government-wide guidance” stipulated that “only the US flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags” can be flown “on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions.”

“Stonewall stands as a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ community — a reminder of the resilience and perseverance of those before us who fought for the rights they deserve,” Schumer said in a written statement on Feb. 25. “Stonewall is sacred ground and Congress must act now to permanently protect the pride flag and what it stands for. Trump’s hateful crusade must end. The very core of American identity is liberty and justice for all — and that is what this legislation would protect: each national park’s ability to make their own decision about what flag can be flown. Attempts to hurt New York and the LGTBQ community simply won’t fly, but the Stonewall Pride flag always will.”

At the Feb. 15 press conference, held at the Stonewall National Monument, Schumer told Gay City News that he sought to get bipartisan support for his legislation, but he acknowledged it would be a tall task.

“We hope so,” Schumer said. “When we did the [Respect for Marriage Act], we did get bipartisan support. It’s a different world, with Trump and all of his horrible, hateful minions, but we’re going to fight to get bipartisan support.”

Goldman, who represents District 10 in Manhattan and Brooklyn, ripped the Trump administration for removing the flag and said his legislation would prevent the president from taking further action against it.

“President Trump’s removal of the Pride Flag at Stonewall was just the latest in an endless series of gratuitous and cruel attacks on the LGBTQ+ community,” Goldman said in a written statement. “The day after his administration removed the flag, we went to Stonewall to put it right back up. Now, we’re introducing legislation to make sure it can’t be taken down again. This legislation will guarantee that the Pride flag can fly again as a symbol of justice and equality for all — at Stonewall, and at all national parks across our country. We will not let Donald Trump erase history.”