Sasha Velour marks 10 years of ‘NightGowns’ with seven-show residency in NYC

Sasha Velour celebrates her new book, “The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag,” at the New York Public Library in 2023.

Drag artist Sasha Velour is kicking off a seven-show residency at La MaMa on Aug. 27 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her drag revue, “NightGowns.”

The anniversary residency, at 66 East Fourth St., will include performances by Sasha Velour, Sasha Colby, Kevin Aviance, Tenderoni, King Molasses, and others, such as Elle McQueen and The Illustrious Pearl. The shows begin at 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, 28, and 29; 6 p.m. and 9:30 on Aug. 30; and 9 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Velour, who won season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” acknowledged the hostility facing drag artists and the broader community while promoting the 10th anniversary event.

“Determination and hard work have embedded ‘NightGowns’ into the traditions of drag in New York City…or maybe even the world,” Velour said, according to Playbill.com. “When our art form and our people are being criminalized, erased, displaced, having that kind of longevity and legacy—or just knowing it’s possible to survive — is a source of POWER. I am deeply honored to celebrate the audiences and artists who have made NightGowns into the platform and space that it’s become over the last decade, as we toast to the power of drag artists around the world.”

Over the course of the last three seasons, “NightGowns” has raised more than $80,000 to benefit organizations supporting LGBTQ rights and immigrants, all while providing opportunities for performers to showcase their talent.

As of Aug. 27, tickets for the first two nights were sold out, but there is still availability for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, which will feature Sweaty Eddie, Julie J, Miz Jade, Tendoroni, and Sasha Velour.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.